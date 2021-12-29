‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Emily in Paris season 2 is now available to stream and has already been an immediate hit on Netflix. But for those who have already watched the second season and are curious about what happens next, we’re still waiting on Netflix to decide the future of the series. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything we can expect in season 3, and the Netflix renewal status.

Emily in Paris is a Darren Star-created Netflix Original romantic-comedy show. Star is the creator of the beloved Sex and the City, and its sequel series And Just Like That. The show is produced by Star’s own production Darren Star Productions, and is also produced alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media.

The series takes place in Paris and is centered around American Mid-West woman Emily, a social media strategist, who lands her dream job at Savoir and moves to the City of Light to pursue her career. What she finds is a culture clash as she begins to adjust to her new life while juggling her career, romance, and friendships.

What is the Netflix renewal status of Emily in Paris season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 29/12/2021)

At the time of writing the second season of Emily in Paris has been available to stream for a week, but has yet to be renewed by Netflix.

The return of the series has seen an almost immediate impact on the Netflix top ten lists after quickly removing the newly released second season of The Witcher, and claiming the number one TV spot worldwide.*

* At the time of writing The Witcher is still the number one TV show on Netflix in the USA and UK.

However, if it wasn’t for the impending release of Cobra Kai season 4, we would expect Emily in Paris to remain the number one series much longer. At the very least we expect to see the show spend a significant period of time in the list of Netflix’s TV top ten.

Taking all of the above into consideration we expect to see Netflix renew Emily in Paris for season 3. We would expect Netflix to make an announcement on the future of the series very soon.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 3?

Emily has some major choices ahead of her in the next season, in particular over her career and love life.

After Emily’s boss Madeline arrived from the US, she immediately got into an argument with Sylvie, who ultimately left Savoir to start her own marketing firm. In the process, Sylvie offered Emily a position at the firm, which leaves Emily to decide between staying in Paris or continuing chasing her promotion in Chicago. Given the name of the series, we expect Emily to stay in the City of Light.

Emily is also suffering from lessons in love and friendship as she struggled to decide between dishy British banker Alfie, or the handsome Gabriel. Alfie wants to commit to a long-distance relationship with Emily, however, still holds onto her feelings for Gabriel, and was about to express those feelings to him before it was revealed he is back with his ex, Camille.

Camille getting back together with Gabriel is a huge betrayal of trust and her friendship with Emily as the pair previously promised they would each stop their pursuit of Gabriel for the sake of their friendship. But with Camille’s betrayal, will Emily now step up her own pursuit of Gabriel, and will the pair be able to keep their hands off each other?

Who can we expect to see in Emily in Paris season 3?

We would expect to see many of the core and supporting cast members reprise their roles in the third season of Emily in Paris:

Lily Collins – Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park – Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo – Gabriel

Samuel Arnold – Julien

Bruno Gouery – Luc

Camille Razat – Camille

William Abadie – Antione Lambert

Lucien Laviscount – Alfie

When could we expect to see Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix?

Assuming that there would be no delays to any of the production then we could see the third season on Netflix before the end of 2022.

The second season was filmed in early May and wrapped by the end of July. If the series follows a similar schedule then expect a late 2022 or early 2023 release.

However, until the renewal is confirmed, and production dates are announced, any discussion surrounding release dates is merely speculation.

Would you like to see a third season of Emily in Paris on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!