‘Extinct’: Netflix Set to Release Animated Movie in November 2021

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to the animated movie Extinct in the United States with the movie set to touch down in November 2021. Other Netflix regions are expected the carry the movie but we don’t yet have a full list.

Announced back in 2018, the feature film was announced by a consortium of staffers that work on The Simpsons. On the writing staff included Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik with David Silverman directing. Raymond S. Persi, who worked on Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph, served as co-director on Extinct.

The 84-minute movie comes from a collection of production and animation studios including Cinesite, China Lion Films, and HB Wink Animation.

Here’s what you can expect from Extinct:

“Op and Ed are two adorable donut-shaped animals called FLUMMELS, who accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai. There, they discover traffic, trans fats, and worst of all, that flummels are now extinct. It’s up to this bumbling pair to save themselves, save their species… and just maybe change the course of history.”

Among the voice cast assembled for Extinct includes Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong, Jim Jefferies, Catherine O’Hara, and Adam Devine.

As we mentioned, the exact regional availability of Extinct has yet to be officially announced. The movie was announced originally as part of November 2021’s release lineup.

Extinct lands on Netflix on November 19th, 2021 alongside the live-action Cowboy Bebop series and Tick, Tick… Boom!.

We know in many regions the movie has already been released theatrically or in the case of the United Kingdom, released by Sky Cinema and NowTV in August 2020. Other examples of how the movie was sold internationally includes Constantin Film distributing the movie theatrically in Germany, Independent Films in the Netherlands, and countless other individual distribution deals per region.

Although Netflix’s animation strategy in recent years has been transitioning to mostly internal productions, Netflix has still been acquiring a number of animated films to distribute externally. This year Netflix notably acquired three animated feature films from Sony Animation exclusively.

Are you looking forward to watching Extinct on Netflix when it drops? Let us know in the comments down below.