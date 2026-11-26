Netflix has secured international streaming rights for the upcoming crime K-drama series The Man Called H, starring Lee Do Hyun, Jeon So Nee, and Han Sun Hwa. Filming is reportedly underway, and the series will be released sometime in the second half of 2027. Here’s everything we know so far about The Man Called H on Netflix.

The Man Called H (also known as Destroyer Emperor) is an upcoming South Korean crime drama directed by Shin Kyung Soo, who previously worked on projects such as The First Responders, Six Flying Dragons, and The Nokdu Flower. The series will not be carried as a Netflix Original, but will be distributed internationally outside South Korea.

When is The Man Called H coming to Netflix?

An official release date hasn’t been confirmed for the K-drama, but it will be released sometime in the second half of 2027.

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The K-drama is expected to air on Friday and Saturday and will also air domestically on MBC in South Korea.

It has been reported that the K-drama will have 12 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

What is the plot of The Man Called H?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

A crime-action entertainment drama about detectives who specialize in protecting victims of crimes that closely affect people’s daily lives. The story follows an unconventional detective, Hwang Cheon Gi who, while attending the police academy, was arrested for attempted murder as part of an undercover mission to infiltrate a criminal organization. He eventually rose to become one of the gang’s leaders before bringing the organization down, leaving him “80% gangster” in both attitude and methods. He is paired with a police lieutenant who has been single-handedly responsible for safeguarding 128 victims in a single year. Together, they protect victims by balancing the law and brute force, as well as reason and emotion.

Who are the cast members of The Man Called H?

Lee Do Hyun, Jeon So Nee, and Han Sun Hwa have been confirmed as the leads of The Man Called H.

Lee Do Hyun plays Hwang Cheon Gi. The actor has previously starred in three Netflix K-dramas, including The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, and Sweet Home. He also starred in Hotel Del Luna, which is available on Netflix, and is also due to star in its sequel Grand Galaxy Hotel.

Jeon So Nee plays Kim Hui Seon. The actress has starred in four Netflix K-dramas: Melo-Movie, As You Stood By, If Wishes Could Kill, and Parasyte: The Grey. She also starred in Encounter, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Han Sun Hwa plays Han Se Hwa. The actress starred in The Scandal and We Are All Trying Here. She’s also starred in My Sweet Mobster, School 2017, Backstreet Rookie, and Work Later Drink Now.

What is the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is reportedly underway, but we don’t have a clear start date; multiple sources report both October and November starts.

Filming is rumored to conclude by March 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching The Man Called H on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!