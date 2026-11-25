Lonnie Hawkins won’t be getting his comeback after all. Netflix has canceled Will Ferrell’s golf comedy The Hawk after just one season, confirming what we’d suspected for some time: the numbers simply didn’t justify the price tag.

The news comes via Deadline, which reports that Netflix has opted not to move forward with a second season. All ten episodes of the series, Ferrell’s first leading role in a TV show, landed on Netflix on July 16th.

Why was The Hawk canceled?

As is nearly always the case with Netflix, it comes down to viewership versus cost and the signs have been there for a few weeks now with both Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg and Matt Belloni of Puck have repeatedly been calling it out as one of the streamers big swings that missed in recent months.

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On the viewership front, The Hawk was fine but not spectacular. As we covered in our week 1 deep-dive, it opened with 4.8M views, then did something most Netflix comedies don’t by growing in week 2 to 6.2M views, peaking at #2 on the English TV chart. Sadly, the drop-off was steep from there. Week 3 saw hours plunge 62% to just 2.3M views, and it exited the global top 10s entirely after that.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 Jul 12 to Jul 19, 2026 24,700,000 4,800,000 3 2 Jul 19 to Jul 26, 2026 32,000,000 (+30%) 6,200,000 2 3 Jul 26 to Aug 2, 2026 12,100,000 (-62%) 2,300,000 8

That left the show mid-pack among recent Netflix comedy debuts, which would ordinarily be enough for a renewal. Comedies with smaller launches, like Tires and Leanne, got second seasons.

The problem is that The Hawk wasn’t priced like those shows. Estimates put the budget at $5-7 million per episode, and Deadline adds that Ferrell was commanding a seven-figure salary per episode, making it one of the most expensive comedies on the service. Mid-pack numbers don’t cut it at that price.

Reviews didn’t help, either. Critics were unkind, with the show sitting at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, although audiences were warmer at 65%.

We saw this one coming

Regular readers won’t be shocked. In our late 2026 renewal predictions last month, we had The Hawk down as “leaning cancelation,” citing the cost, the weak reviews, and an audience that was almost entirely Western and English-speaking. We also noted that the longer Netflix stayed quiet, the worse the odds got.

There was one glimmer of hope at the time, with a WGA directory listing suggesting some work on a second season was taking place behind the scenes. Evidently, that didn’t amount to anything. The writing was truly on the wall two weeks ago, when co-creator Harper Steele described the show as “short-lived” during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

What would season 2 have looked like?

As we covered in our ending explained, season 1 wrapped without any major cliffhangers, so at least viewers aren’t left hanging. Lonnie missed the final putt, handing the win to his son Lance, and was named captain of the next Ryder Cup. A second season would likely have followed father and son to that tournament, alongside Lonnie’s rekindled relationship with Stacy.

Are you disappointed The Hawk won’t be back for season 2? Let us know in the comments.