Netflix has set the premiere date for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (All the Love Our Hearts Carry), Pakistan’s first Original Netflix production. The first part of the romantic drama series featuring a star-studded cast will premiere on December 4, with part 2 to follow in early 2027. The series marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s entertainment industry on a global streaming platform, though it will not be available in India.

The series brings together some of Pakistan’s most celebrated TV and film stars, including the dynamic duo of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who starred together in the country’s highest-grossing film of all time, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The unparalleled ensemble cast also includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, and Khushhal Khan.

What’s it about?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an official screen adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu-language novel of the same name. The story was first published in episodes in Khawateen Digest (Pakistan’s popular monthly Urdu literary magazine) in 2009, before being released as a book in 2013. The narrative spans three generations and six relationships across Pakistan and Europe. At its centre is Sikandar (played by Ahad Raza Mir), a Harvard law student struggling with insomnia, nightmares, and deep emotional trauma, and Liza (Iqra Aziz), a cheerful, gifted artist with a complicated past. Their paths cross in Italy where a connection forms, triggering a journey of self-discovery, love, and healing. The story explores human vulnerability, emotional resilience, and the enduring power of relationships. The official synopsis states, “Across three generations, couples pursue love, contend with troubled marriages and face family expectations as past choices shape their happiness.”

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The inaugural Netflix series from Pakistan hits screens nearly three years after its announcement in August 2023. It was commissioned by the Netflix Middle East and North Africa team and went on floors later that year with Momina Duraid directing and producing in association with Hum TV, one of Pakistan’s leading television networks, known for producing popular drama series such as Humsafar, Parizaad, Suno Chanda, Hum Tum, Mere Humsafar, and Ishq Murshid. Filmed in Italy, the UK and Pakistan, the show was initially scheduled to premiere in June 2025, however, the release was subsequently pushed back as production and post-production schedules extended beyond the original timeline.

Watch the trailer

Series Will Not Premiere in India

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will not premiere in India. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025, and ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not streamed in India.

The directive follows calls for a ban by the All Indian Cine Workers Association. AICWA had called for a nationwide ban on the show and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the I&B Ministry to restrict the Pakistani series from releasing on Netflix India. The organization argued that making the Pakistani production available to Indian audiences would go directly against the government’s existing restrictions on Pakistan-origin entertainment content.

The trailer was unveiled yesterday and has received a largely positive response from audiences around the world, with viewers highlighting the scale of the cast and the multi-generational scope. In India, however, it quickly became a subject of controversy. The social media handles of Netflix India didn’t post about the show, which had already fuelled speculation that it would not be made available to Indian subscribers amid the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Relations between the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries have remained strained since the 2019 terrorist attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Tensions escalated further following the April 22, 2025, terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed. In the aftermath of that attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. AICWA cited the same advisory in seeking the ban and has also appealed to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India.

Netflix hasn’t issued a statement on the ministry’s directive. Sources from the Netflix India team say they have no involvement in the show as it was developed and is being promoted primarily through the MENA arm.