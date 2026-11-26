As The Hunting Wives returns for its second season on Netflix, we caught up with director Melanie Mayron, who took us behind the scenes on the series on the biggest moments and talking points of the new season.

After becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series of 2025, seductive East Texan drama The Hunting Wives is back for Season 2, adding a little extra spice to your Thanksgiving. The new episodes are wilder then ever, with both Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) on the outs. Struggling with isolation, Sophie feels like an outcast, while Margo continues to live the glamorous high life, supporting her husband, the filthy-rich oil tycoon and Republican politician Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) on his campaign for governor. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together.

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The new season is steeped in seductive chaos, and director Melanie Mayron was responsible for bringing some of the season’s biggest moments to the screen. Check out our big interview with her down below, where we don’t just discuss Season 2 moments, but a big production shift that’ll affect the show’s upcoming third season.

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

You came into The Hunting Wives in Season 1, and directed two episodes. What initially attracted you to the project, and what was it that kept you around?

It was executive producer Irwin Stoff. I had done two episodes of Season two of The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, Rupert Everett, and Minnie Driver, I’d worked with him on that. I also worked with him on five episodes of Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire for HBO. So Irwin and I had a good relationship. And when he sold The Hunting Wives, he said, I’ve got this new show, I want you to do a block. I’d been working with him. I remember reading the book, which I loved. Then I read the first five episodes they had. And it was a page turner; I just couldn’t stop. I started screaming at the end of the last episode of season one.

When you first got the call to step into The Hunting Wives for Season 2, what was your immediate reaction? Especially after S1 became such a phenomenon.

I couldn’t believe it because it was supposed to be on Starz. They kept putting it off, and then suddenly we were on Netflix and none of us really got together to compare notes until we started shooting Season 2. I did episode six of Season 2. And when I got there and I saw the different actors one by one. Evan, who plays Graham, it was like, can you believe what happened to this show?

Everybody was just in shock. I said, we’re culture. We’re a cultural phenomenon all of a sudden.

When you read the Season 2 scripts for the first time, was there a specific moment when you were particularly blown away?

In my episode, the first and second scenes: I was shocked. I only had the one episode this season. But I was like, oh, my God, this is a good one. And the ending of it I thought was so emotional and powerful.

The very beginning scene with Brad and Margo. He dances for her and he’s doing the promposal. And then when the murder happens, I thought this is a phenomenal scene. It was a five-page acting scene and very demanding on everybody. And then the ending where Sophie and Margo are told they can’t see each other anymore. I thought it was really kind of full circle for me to get that episode because in season one, I had them coming together.

The scene with the spin the bottle, with the night of the murder. And then when Sophie can’t find her gun, episode three. And then episode four, when she and Margo make love for the first time. Then at the end when it’s the memorial service and Sophie gets taken down to the station for questioning because her gun was used in the murder. So it was sort of like when they got together and then now they’re being told they can’t be together anymore. It seemed very full circle to me.

Two big things happen: Brad gets killed, and then Sophie and Margo, what happens to them?

The Texas setting is practically a character in itself. It’s such a unique and entertaining culture. As a director, how do you frame and light that chaotic world?

I think the production designer has done a really good job, and the casting, the actors are all doing the accents and costume designer is giving them that ritzy, upper-class Texas, sort of wifey, stylish look. Me coming into it, a lot of it is set up, but the East Texas vibe of it all, we find in the locations and production design. We were shooting the first two seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina, and there was that Texas honky-tonk, Coyote Joes that’s there.

That gave the show a real legitimacy to Texas, I think. We’re going to be shooting season three in Atlanta, so I know they’re looking for another Coyote Joes.

Looking back at the episodes you directed in Season 2, what was the single most demanding scene for you, Brittany, and Malin to pull off—whether emotionally or technically—and what was the breakthrough on set that made it work?

In Season 2, Episode 6, the Halloween festival. We had 175 extras. It’s where Sophie is driving to meet Margo, thinking she’s just going to have a fun time. And then she gets taken away. That was huge. We shot till six in the morning. We had 175 extras. We were on this big organic farm with animals. They had created it and put lights up and hung ghouls and skeletons and made it all Halloween-y. That was a very, very big night.

There was a lot of pieces to that. A lot of little pieces and everybody coming and going and Margo being taken away and then being taken to the stage, and Dermot Mulrooney (Jed). It was just a lot.

Sophie getting there late and trying to get to Margo, that was huge. Just logistically, it was a big piece of work, and very emotional at the end because Sophie and Margo are looking at each other from across the barn, knowing that they could be killed if they tried to get together again. So it was very emotional.

I wanted to touch on the stares, the glancing at each other, because this show is so seductive. How much fun is it for you and the cast to play with the camera and catch those little micro-expressions?

It’s very technical for them. They have to stand there and I’ve got to get the camera. It’s like, were we moving? Were we not moving? We’re pushing in. How much can we push in? Everybody has to be quiet. It’s technical and it’s emotional at the same time.

So it’s like what they say about shooting sex scenes, how technical it is, but how you have to sell it emotionally.

I was about to mention the sex scenes as well, because this show does them really well. What goes into shooting scenes like that?

The big scene I had was the spin-the-bottle scene, which was them kissing. But then in episode four Sophie goes back to the lake house to look for her gun and Margo finds her there, and then they wind up kissing and making love.

These days there are intimacy coordinators on all the shoots. That’s a union rule now. It never used to be, but it is now. As a director, I have to figure out what I want them to do. So I’m still directing what the moves are going to be. In a sense, like I’m the choreographer of the sexual encounter, the physical time.

So I explained all that to the intimacy coordinator. And I asked us to have a rehearsal two days before. I really wanted a rehearsal, because they’d never been together yet. It was the first time they knew each other. They’d been obviously acting together in the first two episodes. But because we were doing a block, doing episodes three and four at the same time.

I explained everything to the intimacy coordinator. And I explained all the positions to Brittany and Malin. I demanded that we have a rehearsal, which we did before we shot, so they could work it all out. So then the intimacy coordinator went into the bedroom with them and worked it all out with them, but based on what I had said for them to do, because I knew how I wanted to shoot it.

And then she called me in the room, and it was like, okay, this is what we’re going to do. And I was also there with Rebecca Cutter, the showrunner, who’d overseen and written everything. And we watched it, and everybody felt comfortable. We shot it two days later. We had the rehearsal on a Sunday. Tuesday was when we were shooting it at the Lake House. We had a closed set, so the only crew that was in the house was crew that had to be there. Everybody else was off. There were no monitors outside, so people couldn’t goo-goo-eye and look at stuff.

And in the bedroom where the scene was actually taking place, I had two cameras. Each camera had somebody who was holding the camera, somebody doing the focus. So that was four people.

And then there was the sound man with a boom mic. That was it. So it was Brittany, Malin, and five people. And the rest of us, the makeup people, were hiding in the bathroom of the bedroom. Myself and the showrunner and the director of photography, we were all outside the bedroom with the door shut, looking at the monitors. So that’s how it’s done.

In general, what’s your favorite thing about working with Brittany and Malin?

I’m an actor, so being an actor that then started directing, I’ve been there. I was on 88 episodes of a hit show. I know what it’s like, and I know technically how hard it can be to hit remarks and do whatever you need to do. But the long game is you want to have fun.

That’s why we’re actors or directors or we’re in the business. You get to meet people. You get to travel. You get to do fun things. So if I’m hired, I’m so happy I got the job. And they’re all so happy they got the job and that we get to work on all this material together. I try to approach it with that same kind of passion and fun and energy. I like to keep sets easy and fun because I’ve been on sets on movies and things where the director can be very uptight and loses shit all the time — and everybody’s terrified.

And then they say action. And then you’ve got to be totally free when the vibe is very uptight. I know the importance of keeping it relaxed and keeping it fun. You could be joking around, whatever. Or if it’s dramatic, keep it calm and focused so that when you say action, it’s it’s not like, oh, my God, I’ve got to jump a hurdle now to do something. But you can just flow naturally into it.

I know how brilliant actors are, especially actors that are playing a character over time. They know their character better than anyone. So who am I to impose something on them because they’re the ones selling it and doing it all the time? I do respect any time they have anything to say. They’re usually spot on.

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Hunting Wives is returning for Season 3. One of the big talking points about the upcoming season is that filming shifts away from North Carolina. From a director’s point of view, how much of a challenge will that be for the production to be moved?

I am returning for Season 3. I’m going to do the last two episodes. I guess North Carolina lost their tax break or whatever, so they’re moving to Atlanta, which is not that far from Charlotte. It’ll still have the East Texas feel. It’s a big film hub, Atlanta.

There’s so many crew people and equipment houses there. Like I said, this Coyote Joe’s thing, they can’t find yet. I don’t quite know what they’re going to do with that because that’s so Texas.

The houses they had, they don’t have those locations now because they’re in a different city. I know they can move the sets. You can pack the sets up and truck them up to another warehouse or soundstage and set them up again. But the actual locations, I think it’s a huge hit. That’s what I think. It’s a big problem. You can’t just go right back.

I’m sure with the magic of television, the team will work it out.

Right, they’ll make it work. I heard that there’s a time jump too, and that can always help. So depending on how much time is jumped, it can cover up things, I guess.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

We thank Melanie Mayron for her time. The Hunting Wives Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.