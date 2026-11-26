The cyberpunk genre is instantly recognizable, with titles like Blade Runner and Akira establishing the image of a neon-lit dystopia where it seems to be perpetually rainy and people are miserable all the time. It’s a popular and memorable aesthetic, but unfortunately, that’s the only thing many modern titles take from the cyberpunk genre. They remember the visuals, but forget about the true essence of the genre’s origins, the socio-economic commentary integral to the genre. But Fool Night, the new anime from acclaimed studios Shaft (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) and Sunrise (Cowboy Bebop, Gundam), knows you can’t just have bright neon signs written in Japanese, some moody rain and call it a day.

Instead, this show has more in common with Netflix’s hit show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in the way it explores the deeply rooted institutional failures of its world. Fool Night is not just a cool and moody series, it’s a bleak, nihilistic thriller set in a world gone to hell. Adapting Kasumi Yasuda’s manga of the same name, the anime is set after a thick layer of clouds covered the entire planet, blocking sunlight for the past 100 years. This killed most plants on Earth, and sharply decreased the amount of oxygen on the surface. To combat this, governments do absolutely nothing with their own systems that allowed this ecological catastrophe. Instead, a cost-effective method to survive in this new reality was developed, with a new technology transforming humans into plants in about 2 years, offering terminally ill volunteers a large sum in order to turn themselves into plants and thus saving humanity by providing them oxygen.

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Late-Stage Capitalism Meets Macabre Mystery

From the get-go, Fool Night is ripe with socio-political commentary and a sense of both despair and anger. The show challenges the idea of the noble sacrifice that’s quite common in dystopian anime, focusing not on those who benefit from the sacrifice and make it seem worthwhile, but rather those who undergo the procedure out of desperation, because they are essentially driven to suicide just to pay bills. We follow Toshiro Kamiya, a young man with zero prospects in life, an ill and abusive mother, and piles upon piles of bills he can’t afford. He is not very different from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonist David Martinez, whose dystopia was similarly shaped through the specific lens of late-stage capitalism and the dread of seeing every institution working against you. In his desperation, Kamiya undergoes the procedure, which inadvertently gives him the ability to communicate with plants.

So what is the show about? Well, it’s actually a detective show, with Kamiya searching for plants on behalf of their loved ones and communicating with them. It’s a strange premise, but it works because Fool Night shares an ability to balance bleak and hopeless settings with macabre humor with the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man). This is a show that can be depressing one minute, then hysterical the next, while always retaining a rather emotional undertone.

Art-House Visuals Elevate a World on the Brink

It helps that Fool Night simply looks stunning. Its dystopia looks straight out of the Akira playbook, not just because of the bright color scheme, but because the camera constantly stays low on the ground while the characters are surrounded by towering buildings. Indeed, the Shaft and Sunrise teams deliver a visually distinct show that feels influenced by art house cinema, with the camera feeling like it’s actually present on a set. Add in some strong themes of class struggle, and the constant sight of protests in the background, and you have a fascinating world on the verge of civil unrest, all while the foreground presents an intriguing mystery about a guy who talks to plants, and a serial killer with some unique abilities. After watching the first three episodes, which were available to press, it’s clear Fool Night is a must-watch anime for the end of 2026.