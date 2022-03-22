‘Family Reunion’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far About The Final Season

Family Reunion is coming back for a final season at Netflix. Filming is now underway on the multi-cam sitcom. While it’s technically the show’s third season, due to the way the show releases onto Netflix, we’ll be referring to it as the fifth season. Here’s what we know so far.

Created by Meg DeLoatch, the series first debuted on Netflix back in July 2019 and has been released onto Netflix over the course of 5 parts (one of which was a Christmas special) with the most recent 7 episodes landing in August 2021. Family Reunion has scooped a number of awards and award nominations including a Primetime Emmy nomination.

So let’s run through some of the key announcements that came from the renewal back in October 2021:

The show has been given a 10-episode final season order – we’re expecting these to drop all at once or in two halves.

Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris, who wrote on previous seasons, have been promoted to showrunners and executive producer.

Meg DeLoatch will still be involved with the show as an executive producer.

Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Richard Roundtree, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James are all set to return.

The show has been one of the few successes Netflix has had in the genre which has typically done well on networks like CBS and ABC. Fuller House is still Netflix’s most successful multi-cam sitcom so far with a slew of other multi-cam sitcoms failing to get beyond season 1 including Country Comfort, The Crew, and Mr. Iglesias.

How well has Family Reunion performed on Netflix top 10s?

Thanks to the Netflix top 10s, we can get a good insight as to where the show is performing the best.

According to FlixPatrol, the show has only managed to spend 19 days in the Netflix US TV top 10s and 11 days in the UK TV top 10s. The show does, however, perform well in countries like Jamaica, Finland, Denmark, and South Africa.

Where is Family Reunion season 5 in production?

Once again, filming on the fifth season is taking place in Los Angeles, California. It specifically takes place at Paramount Studios – Gower Structure at 801 N Gower St.

Filming reportedly was due to begin on February 28th but it wasn’t until March 1st until Anthony

“WE’RE BACK!!! First day back on set with the best TV family! I couldn’t help myself and got wild in my trailer. So excited to get going on the new season of @netflixfamilyreunion Stay tuned for more behind the scenes of our final season!”

Family Reunion final season first day of filming earlier this month! (via @anthonyalabi) pic.twitter.com/rScJUs0dfb — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 22, 2022

Filming is expected to wrap up at the end of May 2022. Specifically, we’re told that the show will wrap on May 27th but that is subject to change.

Variety Insights reports that the show has a budget of $2-$3 million per episode.

We’ll keep you posted more on the final season of Family Reunion as and when we get it.