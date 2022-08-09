Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix: August 2022

Netflix now has over 20 mobile games available on its platform and below, you’ll find a full list of every single game Netflix has released so far on iOS and Android as of August 2022.

Gaming has already played a minor part in Netflix’s history, with a small collection of games and VR experiences released over the years. News of Netflix getting into gaming more came throughout 2021 leading to to the launch of Netflix Games within the Netflix app in November 2021.

For the most part, Netflix’s games have been acquired from other gaming studios but has also made some acquisitions in the space:

In September 2021, they acquired Night School Studio.

In March 2022, they acquired Next Games

In March 2022, they acquired Boss Fight Entertainment

The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is very much akin to Apple Arcade, whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership). All games are free to play, have no advertisements and no microtransactions.

As of January in 2022 mobile games on Netflix saw 8.1 million downloads around the globe across both Android and iOS, according to Apptopia. Updated stats in August 2022 suggest that the number is now 23.3 million downloads, representing just under 1% of Netflix’s overall subscribers trying out the initiative.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Heads Up! – Coming in August 2022

– Coming in August 2022 Rival Pirates – Coming in August 2022

– Coming in August 2022 IMMORTALITY – Coming in August 2022

– Coming in August 2022 Wild Things: Animal Adventures – Coming in August 2022

– Coming in August 2022 Lucky Luna: Lucky Luna – Was supposed to release this summer – release date TBD.

– Was supposed to release this summer – release date TBD. Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Desta: The Memories Between – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Twelve Minutes – Coming in 2022

– Coming in 2022 Shadow And Bone: Destinies – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 Too Hot to Handle – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 La Casa De Papel: The Game – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD The Queen’s Gambit: Chess – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Reigns: Three Kingdom – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Terra Nil – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Raji: An Ancient Epic – Release date TBD

– Release date TBD Spiritfarer – Release date TBD

Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix

Here’s a rundown of every game Netflix has released so far. As of August 2022, there are 26 mobile games available on iOS and Android.

Into the Breach

Based on Netflix IP: No

Size: 519MB

Developer: Subset Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: No

This game is a mobile port of the beloved pixel-art strategy game available on PC.

Here’s what you can expect:

Civilization is in peril, and it’s up to you to defend it. Lead a team to save the world from alien threats in this turn-based strategy game.”

Before Your Eyes

Based on Netflix IP: No

Size: 575MB

Developer: Ryot and Skybound Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

This unique game notably uses your phone’s camera to help you immerse in the game world and gives you control using your blink.

Here’s the official description for the adventure game:

“Dive into a world of memories and experience a soul’s journey into the afterlife as your whole life flashes before your eyes. It all begins after you die. You’re aboard the ship of a mysterious man tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. To help you pass on, he must learn the story of your life. Then he sends you back to relive your most important moments.”

Mahjong Solitaire

Based on Netflix IP: No (but has some tile packs related to Netflix IP)

Size: 90.76MB

Developer: Smoking Gun Interactive

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: Yes

The tabletop game Mahjong made its way onto Netflix in July 2022 and is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. You match tiles with varying difficulty throughout.

Its special background and tile designs for Stranger Things have a small crossover with Netflix IP.

Poinpy

Based on Netflix IP: No

Size: 284MB

Developer: Team Poinpy

Released on Netflix: June 2022

Cloud Saves: No

From the creator of Down Well comes a simple yet very addictive mini-game that is also compared to the likes of Doodle Jump.

You control a little green creature equipped with a hammer who is tasked with beating baddies and jumping up!

It features colorful assets and is one of the best-reviewed Netflix Games, with a 4.2 on Google Play.

Exploding Kittens

Based on Netflix IP: No (but it is set to be adapted into a Netflix series)

Developed by:

Size: 259MB

Developer: Exploding Kittens, Inc

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2022

A card game that got a premium game release is also now available on Netflix too for free (the original game is also still available on app stores).

The game is notably one of the first major multiplayer-focused titles.

The game is also set to be expanded upon the arrival of the Netflix series in 2023 with “an exclusive expansion pack”.

Dragon Up

Based on Netflix IP: No

Size: 208MB

Developer: East Side Games

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from this cookie-clicker-type game.

“Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game. Save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design and personality. Some dragons — like the Pug Dragon, the Queen Dragon and the Robo Dragon — offer better rewards and moneymaking abilities.”

Moonlighter

Based on Netflix IP: No

Size: 322MB

Developer: 11 Bit Studios and Digital Sun

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

A top-down roleplaying game where you play Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero.

You’ll manage your store, build a community, and crawl various dungeons.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: HandyGames

Size: 628MB

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Townsmen is a strategy game that has been active in one form or another for decades and this is release on Netflix is a port of a PC game with redeveloped controls among other features.

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?”

Relic Hunters Universe

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue Snail

Size: 333MB

Released on Netflix: May 3rd, 2022

This new top-down game has many aspects to it. It’s a shooter, it’s a looter and has RPG elements. The game began its life as a Kickstarter project which got funded and is in early access on Steam currently. It’s a sequel to Relic Hunters Zero: Remix released in 2015.

Rogue Snail is a developer based in Brazil and described as a “fully remote” gaming studio with over 40 employees.

Into the Dead 2

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Size: TBD

Released on Netflix: April TBD

This on-rails first-person zombie shooter will be headed to Netflix in April 2022 (first expected to arrive in March 2022).

As revealed in our interview with PikPok games, the intention is to keep the old free-to-play version of the game available even when the Netflix game loads up.

Shatter Remastered

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Size: 333MB

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

This brick breaker game was released nearly a decade ago on consoles and has now been remixed exclusively for Netflix.

The game comes with four modes, global leaderboards and more.

We managed to speak to Shatter Remastered developers PikPok Games from New Zealand about the game and the remastering process for mobile.

This is a True Story

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Size: 849MB

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

Another entry from the Frosty Pop team came in March with possibly one of Netflix’s most unique games to date and one of the best-reviewed.

Here’s how the educational game is listed in the app stores:

“Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews. Survive a windstorm, catch poachers, and even befriend a goat! Adventure and insight await you at every turn as you search for water and marvel at Earth’s natural beauty.”

Dungeon Dwarves

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Hyper Hippo Games

Size: 94MB

Released on Netflix: February 1st, 2022

In the debut game for Canadian mobile game studio Hyper Hippo, you’ll be traversing dungeons in this crawler that’s labeled as a role-playing game.

Here’s how the Netflix game is listed on the app stores:

“Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons. Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!”

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: Sort of.

Developed by: Choice Provisions, Riot Forge

Size: 871MB

Released on Netflix: –

You’ll notice in the “based on the Netflix IP” section above that we say “sort of”. That’s because it’s based on the League of Legends game franchise, which got a Netflix series in Arcane and this game is based on League of Legends.

Here’s what you can expect from the side-scrolling rhythm game.

“In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen.”

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Supercombo, Released by Rogue Games, Inc

Size: 801MB

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

First released on PC back in December 2020, this strategy card game now makes its way exclusively onto Netflix via mobile.

Similar in concept to the likes of Hearthstone, the game sees you deck building while journeying across the rich world to save the world of Arzu.

Krispee Street

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Size: 325MB

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

Based on a webcomic, Krispee Street, developed by FrostyPop, is a Where’s Waldo-esque game that pits you with finding creatures and individuals within a large space.

It’s relaxing and does exactly what it says on the tin with colorful characters and landscapes.

Knittens

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Timecode Games

Size: 133MB

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

Competing with the likes of Candy Crush and Bejeweled is Knittens, Netflix’s own match-3 puzzle game.

Dominoes Café

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gazeus Games

Size: 86MB

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

This incredibly simple board game gives Netflix users a chance to play the classic game of dominoes.

Reviews for this game are among the lowest of any of the Netflix games, complaining about unfair AI advantages and lack of features, including an undo button or online play.

Wonderputt Forever

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Damp Knat and Rogue Games, Inc

Size: 155MB

Released on Netflix: November 24th, 2021

Damp Knat is a small mobile game development company headed up by British-based Reece Millidge.

The official description for Wonderputt Forever reads:

“Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.”

The first Wonderputt game was first released back in 2012 which itself was a port of a Flash game with a subsequent release in 2017 called “Wonderputt – GameClub”.

Asphalt Xtreme

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gameloft

Size: 1.2GB+

Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2021

Originally released in 2016, Asphalt Xtreme was yanked from the two mobile app stores recently and now has gone exclusive to Netflix without all the microtransactions that often were criticized in its original reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“Charge through canyons, drift across dunes, and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience. Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.”

Bowling Ballers

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Size: 142MB

Released on Netflix: November 10th, 2021

Released alongside the rollout of Netflix games onto iOS, FrostyPop’s second game joined Netflix.

“Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.”

Card Blast

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 126MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Card Blast features a really simple premise whereby you match pairs of cards. It’s got over 50 levels.

As of November 5th, 2021 the game is sitting on a 3.9 which is the highest among the Netflix crop of games that aren’t based on IP. Many reviews point to the fact it’s a fun card game albeit pretty simplistic. Some others have asked what the point of the coins are.

The game had over 10,000 installs as of November 5th.

Teeter (Up)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Size: 45.44MB

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Over 150 levels await for this arcade game that has a simple objective, guide the ball into the hole.

It’s a simple physics game that means you only have to contend with gravity and various obstacles.

On the Play Store, the game is currently sitting at a 3.1 out of 5. Reviews call the game super simple and runs well but many point to the fact it’s quite difficult.

The game had over 50,000 downloads as of November 5th.

Shooting Hoops

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Frosty Pop

Size: 33.67MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

The simplest game Netflix has released thus far is Shooting Hoops, a really simple game that sees you trying to get a basketball (or other types of ball) through a hoop.

The concept isn’t especially engaging given that it only has a 2.8 on the Play Store right now. The game had over 50,000 installs as of November 5th.

Stranger Things: 1984

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 126MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Previously released by Bonus XP in October 2017 (alongside the release of Stranger Things 2), this game was originally developed to have a similar style to the early Legend of Zelda games.

The tie-in was developed on a small budget, with the developers’ family members doing the QA testers’ job.

The game had over 100,000 downloads on the Play Store as of November 5th, 2021.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Size: 156MB Android

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Also resembling a feature-rich full game is the video game that was originally released alongside Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th, 2019.

The game improves in almost every aspect upon 1984 and is, without doubt, the best game in Netflix’s debut lineup of games.

This game received a wide release before hitting Netflix Games and is available (not for free) on various other platforms including the likes of Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Playstation.

What’s been your favorite game on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.