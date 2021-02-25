‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What to Expect

Fans have already been quick to lap up new mom-and-daughter drama, Ginny & Georgia, which landed on Netflix on 24 February 2021 but will Ginny & Georgia be back for season 2 on Netflix? Let’s take a look at the prospects.

Although the series hasn’t yet dominated in the iconic top ten lists (there’s still time), we know some of you are already keen to find out what’s next for our new favorite mom and daughter duo. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix, including renewal status, what the series could cover, and what the fans are saying about the new family drama.

What is Ginny & Georgia?

Fifteen-year-old student, Ginny, often ends up feeling like ‘the mature one’ in her relationship with her 30-year-old mother. Despite her chaotic character, Georgia is determined to give her kids a better upbringing than she had. The characters style themselves as “like Gilmore Girls with bigger boobs”, and the show certainly has a similar feel. Georgia also has a son, Austin.

Following the death of Georgia’s husband, the family leaves Texas and relocates to a smaller town to start afresh. Without delving into too many potential spoilers, the series explores some heavy topics including crime, race, and self-harm, as well as expected content like marriage, friendships, and family dramas.

The cast includes:

Brianne Howey (The Passage, The Exorcist, I’m Dying Up Here) as Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion, Candy Jar, Driver’s Ed: Tales from the Street) as Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca (Lambs of God, Little Monsters, The Secrets She Keeps) as Austin Miller

Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek, Twitches, Sassy Pants) as Ellen

Felix Mallard (Neighbours, All the Bright Places, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Marcus

Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Afterwards, October Faction) as Maxine

Scott Porter ( Speed Racer, Prom Night, The To-Do List) as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack (Narcos, Orphan Black, Degrassi Takes Manhattan) as Joe

Has Ginny & Georgia been renewed on Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Not yet renewed (last updated: 02/25/2021)

There’s no word yet on whether Netflix has officially renewed Ginny & Georgia. However, the story arc and unresolved drama at the end of season one implies that they probably will.

It can take at least a month for Netflix to announce renewals, so keep checking back to find out when season 2 is confirmed.

If Ginny & Georgia is renewed for a second season, we don’t think it would arrive on Netflix until at least the second half of next year.

What could happen in season 2 of Ginny & Georgia?

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t finished season one, don’t read any further!

Obviously, the biggest question concerning viewers is Georgia’s potential involvement in the death and disappearance of her previous husbands. We could see the series take a really dark turn if the consequences of her actions eventually catch up with her. We’ve already seen several figures from the familys’ past re-emerge, and we expect to see more of this in a potential season 2.

At the end of season one, we saw Ginny and Austin leave under unhappy circumstances. We’re sure they’ll turn up safe and sound, but their mom will have to face up to her actions that caused them to skip town. We also predict that their dad, Zion, will leave Boston for Wellsbury to be closer with his kids. If there are still sparks present between him and Georgia, this could create tension in her new relationship with Paul.

The close of season one also saw Ginny’s personal life become a bit of a mess. Will season 2 see Ginny reconcile with her friendship group, or will things get even messier? After cheating on her boyfriend, Hunter, we expect Ginny will explore things with her bad-boy neighbor, Marcus.

What did fans think of season one of Ginny & Georgia?

While the reviews of Ginny & Georgia have been mixed so far, the social media response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. And of course, viewers were quick to jump on the Gilmore Girls comparisons…

I’m really enjoying Ginny & Georgia so far (I’m on ep 2). The Gilmore parallels are clear but more than anything I’m enjoying the ways it diverges from that and surprises. And the casting is great. Brianne Howey is so vibrant, she really jumps off the screen. Also EYEBROWS. — alanna (@AlannaBennett) February 25, 2021

OK FINAL 3 EPISODES OF GINNY AND GEORGIA AT 3AM

LETS GO😁😁😁😁 — Molly💼🍼🐝 (@missmollybruton) February 25, 2021

Wow Ginny and Georgia did not mess around with the Luke Danes upgrade pic.twitter.com/27xDCDZbtc — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 25, 2021

With that cliffhanger, I’ll need a season 2 of Ginny and Georgia — ᴀᴍʏ (@Amypers__) February 25, 2021

Do you want to see a second season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.