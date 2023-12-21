‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Emmy-nominated Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia is returning for at least another two seasons following its unprecedented renewal in May 2023. With that said, don’t expect to stream the new season on Netflix anytime soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Ginny & Georgia seasons 3 and 4.

First debuting in February 2021, the drama initially rocketed in popularity thanks to an altercation online with Taylor Swift, who took offense to one of the jokes within the series. Since then, it’s become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, with seasons 1 and 2 briefly appearing in the all-time Netflix most-watched list.

Starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the drama tells the story of the Miller family going through the ups and downs of life, having just moved to a new town.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia touched down globally on Netflix on January 5th, 2023, and received its first Primetime Emmy nomination for Original Music And Lyrics.

This is a beefy preview so, here’s a breakdown of what we’ll be covering:

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed for two additional seasons on May 17th, 2023.

At the Netflix Upfronts 2023, Netflix announced it had given Ginny & Georgia a two-season renewal order. That means we’re getting a season 3 plus a season 4 at the absolute least.

Netflix Socials released a brief clip that had the cast of the series celebrating their two-season renewal:

Also reacting to the renewal news, show creator Sarah Lampert posted on Instagram, “You guys don’t even realize what’s coming for you.”

In addition to the news, Deadline revealed that Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) has replaced Debra J. Fisher as the showrunner for the upcoming seasons. Fisher had been involved in the project since season 1, and there were apparently rumors of friction between Fisher and Sarah Lampert, the creator of the series.

Why did Ginny & Georgia get a two-season renewal order? It’s a big hit.

We’ve gone into detail here on the factors Netflix takes into consideration when it comes to renewing shows, and it comes down to things like viewing hours, number of people watching, completion rates, and how well the show is being received.

We’ll dive into the stats for season 2 below, but ahead of the renewal order, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, mentioned that the show was a success for them, saying:

“… Sometimes that’s also content that’s uniquely interesting to Americans that doesn’t travel internationally. We have the show Ginny and Georgia right now. That’s a phenomenal US success.”

Where is Ginny & Georgia season 3 in production?

Now we move on to the bad news regarding productions and the release date for season 3.

As you may be aware, the Writer’s Guild of America commenced their strike in May 2023. Although the writer’s room was probably set up (implied by the showrunner change), no script development has occurred since the strike began. Furthermore, there’s no indication that filming was scheduled to start during the strike. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA has also started its own strike as of July 2023, further delaying the commencement of any production on the show and subsequently pushing back its potential release date.

This is one of dozens of Netflix movies and series that are now impacted by the strike.

Thankfully, the strikes came to an end in October and November 2023 and in December 2023, we got word that season 3 would begin prep for its new season in Toronto in February 2024. Per the Directors Guild of Canada, the codename for season 3 of the show is TULIPS & TUXES.

How well did Ginny & Georgia Season 2 perform on Netflix?

How well is the show performing on Netflix? Exceptionally well.

Let’s begin with hourly data provided by Netflix’s top 10 site, which updates every Tuesday.

After its first 28 days, the show had recorded 504.78 million hours watched globally, allowing it to break into Netflix’s all-time most-watched series list (although has since been kicked out by The Night Agent), which placed it just behind Inventing Anna.

Looking at its week-to-week performance, you can see the show had an exceptional first three-to-four week on Netflix. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia featured in the top 10 charts for seven weeks, recording 568.51 million hours watched.

Here’s how that hourly performance breaks down between January 1st and February 19th:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 1st, 2023 to January 8th, 2023 180,470,000 1 1 January 8th, 2023 to January 15th, 2023 162,720,000 (-10%) 1 2 January 15th, 2023 to January 22nd, 2023 87,400,000 (-46%) 1 3 January 22nd, 2023 to January 29th, 2023 55,610,000 (-36%) 1 4 January 29th, 2023 to February 5th, 2023 38,090,000 (-32%) 2 5 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 25,710,000 (-33%) 2 6 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 18,510,000 (-28%) 6 7

Season 2 dropping also led to an increased viewership for season 1. Season 1 picked up 44.37 million additional hours in the week that season 2 was released, 63.23M in week 2, 43.29M in week 3, and 31.14 million in week 4.

Celebrating the news of hitting over half a billion hours on Netflix, Debra Fisher posted on Instagram a heartfelt message:

“This crew is like family. Everyone pictured (and many not present on set that day in Toronto) helped make this show a worldwide hit with over 500 million hours viewed (and counting). This is just a sliver of BTS of our phenomenal DP and extraordinary camera department”

Netflix in December 2023 released a data dump of the viewing hours for the first half of 2023 (January 2023 to June) where it was revealed season 2 of the show was watched for 665.10M hours (ranking it number 2 behind The Night Agent) and season 1 with 302.10M (ranking it number 9).

Nielsen data also suggests the show is a stomping success in the United States, covering several different streaming services. Their data suggest that between 20% and 30% of overall viewing for Ginny & Georgia takes place in the United States.

Here’s how the Nielsen viewing data breaks down week-to-week:

Week Original Rank Minutes Hours 01/02-01/08 1 2,520M 42.000M 01/09-01/15 1 2,730M 45.500M 01/16-01/22 1 1,804M 30.067M 01/23-01/29 1 1,299M 21.650M 01/30-02/05 1 900M 15.000M 02/06-02/12 2 483M 8.050M 02/13-02/19 7 410M 6.833M 02/20-02/26 9 300M 5.000M

So, in total, Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 1 and 2 – Nielsen doesn’t split seasons) spent eight weeks in the Nielsen Original top 10s, picking up 10,446 million minutes. That is substantially more than season 1 picked up in the Nielsen top 10s in a similar time frame.

Per Nielsen Insights, they provide a little more demographic information on the audience for Ginny & Georgia:

“Ginny & Georgia’s audience stayed true to form, decidedly 18-34 (34%) and female (76%) capitalizing on the niche where shows like Friends, Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls have been having extended streaming success. In fact, G&G actually had a broader demographic base than the others, as Greys derives half of its audience from the 18-34 bucket, Friends 58% and Gilmore Girls a whopping 64%.”

As mentioned above, TikTok has been a huge traffic driver for Ginny & Georgia. As of this article’s update in July 2023, the main tag for Ginny & Georgia has views at over 17.2B and plenty more in other assorted tags related to the show.

Completion data, as we’ve covered before, is hugely important when it comes to measuring success on Netflix. According to PlumResearch data provided to What’s on Netflix, season 2 boasts some of the highest completion rates of any series. Their data suggests that 73.70% of people that started season 2 had completed it within 90 days.

How many seasons could Ginny & Georgia last?

Per the show’s creators in numerous interviews, they’ve planned for the show to run for four seasons, with season 3 designed to set up the supposed “end game” in season 4.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on Netflix

Warning: Spoilers for season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

Let’s quickly recap some of the biggest spoilers from the second season:

Georgia & Paul’s big wedding resulting in the explosive ending

Ginny & Marcus breaking up – AGAIN!

Gil returns to the scene

The complicated relationship between Georgia and Austin

Joe’s new love interest or what happens to that individual’s significant other

Sara Waisglass, aka MANG queen bee Max, ultimately getting back together with her ex

In short, there are a lot of pieces on the board going into season 3, the biggest of which is the cliffhanger from the final episode titled “I’m No Cinderella”.

The wedding gets cut short in the final moments as Gabriel and the police crash it and place Georgia under arrest. The charge Georgia was facing for surprisingly for murdering Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

What have the cast and crew said about a potential season 3, and what can we expect?

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller, told them, “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in.”

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard told EOnline, speaking about their characters’ relationship, “I think they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” adding, “They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has.”

Debra Fisher told The Wrap, “We know where Season 3 begins and ends and we know the end game.” Lampert has also teased a united Millers, saying, “The Millers are on the same team now, they’re a united front, and that’s interesting; we’ve never seen that before.”

On the Ginny and Georgia subreddit, one fan predicts that Paul might be dying next season, adding, “The show’s running for at least two more seasons, so there’s no way Georgia is gonna be married that whole time, considering her romantic plot lines are a major part of the show.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.