Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Frankenstein Movie: Everything We Know So Far

One of the biggest upcoming Netflix movies we know about is a new horror from director Guillermo del Toro. Known as Frankenstein, Dr. Frankenstein or more recently, Prodigal Father, here’s what’s know so far about the upcoming Netflix move.

Let’s quickly rewind to bring you up to speed. Since 2020, Guillermo del Toro has worked exclusively with Netflix under an overall deal. He’s produced two major titles for the streamer thus far with the Oscar-winning Pinocchio and the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities (both released in 2022).

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



In early December 2022, in a chat with the Variety Awards Podcast, Guillermo del Toro told them about his next project, saying:

“Well, I’m working on a monster movie; I cannot say the title because it may change, and I could end up making something else. But right now, I’m writing and designing. And we have for the last couple of years. Hopefully, it’ll be next, but anything can happen.”

Fast forward a few days, and we first unveiled that the monster movie at Netflix would be Dr. Frankenstein with Deadline then confirming the project shortly afterward.

According to our intel, Netflix first optioned Elizabeth S. Wrightson’s Frankenstein in March 2022. This is optioning the visual representation that Bernie Wrightson developed for the character who sadly passed away in 2017.

The project has been in development in multiple locations before landing at Netflix with Del Toro talking about the project as far back as 2008.

Gary Ungar and J. Miles Dale are producing the project, with Dan Laustsen serving as director of photography and Robin D. Cook and Denise Chamian casting the project.

What will Netflix’s Frankenstein be about?

The story will very much revolve around the classic tale of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s 1818 novel that’s been adapted countless times over the decades.

The current logline for the movie is as follows:

“Set in Easter Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein”

Who is starring in Netflix’s Frankenstein movie?

When we first unveiled the project, we stated that Oscar Isaac was eyed for one of the main roles of the project. Isaac has been a titan of Hollywood in the last decade, appearing in titles like Dune and Star Wars. Netflix also got its own Isaac fix when he co-starred in Triple Frontier – a movie with a sequel in development.

In the follow-up Deadline article, they state that Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… Boom!, The Amazing-Spiderman) and Mia Goth (Pearl, X) were both in talks to star.

There’s been no confirmation of these actors being attached to the project by Netflix as of the time of publishing.

Notably, Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, and Andrew Garfield were all spotted together in November 2022 at the Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening for the then-upcoming Pinocchio movie.

Where is Frankenstein in production?

Our intel suggested that the movie was originally due to get underway with filming in the Summer of 2023. Sadly, that was unable to get going because of SAG-AFTRA starting their strikes from July 2023 onwards.

Over the summer, we’ve been scratching our heads with a consistently mentioned project called Prodigal Father. Thankfully, we’ve now connected that to this new Frankenstein. Whether it’s the full title or just a working title is unclear.

According to the DGC, “art and accounting” prep on the movie is due to begin in October 2023, again under the working title of Prodigal Father.

Recent updates on production sites like Ontario Creates currently list Prodigal Father to begin filming from February 12th, 2024 with it then scheduled to wrap on July 5th, 2024.

It’ll be filmed in both Ontario in Canada and is believed also to be filmed partly in London, England.

What does this mean for a release date? Don’t count on it coming out in 2024. We’re currently predicting an October 2025 release date given its genre, although we’ll have to see how the project evolves over time.

This isn’t Guillermo’s only new project in store for us at Netflix. Following his previous success in the stop-motion world with Pinocchio, the creator will tackle The Buried Giant for the streamer in the same animated format. In addition, we know GDT is also working on a vampire movie called Vampire Tapestry (not yet confirmed by Netflix). Sadly, we’re still waiting on a renewal for Cabinet of Curiosities.

We’ll keep this preview updated on everything we know about the upcoming Frankenstein project as soon as we get it. Let us know if you’re excited for the new project in the comments down below.