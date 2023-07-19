Lena Dunham Series ‘Too Much’ In Development at Netflix

Lena Dunham is best known for her HBO series Girls and now will be working on a new series for Netflix, according to multiple sources. Set to be a new romantic comedy series, here’s what we know so far about the project tentatively known as Too Much.

The new series is created by Lena Dunham, who is also attached to direct. Dunham’s directing credits include the seminal and beloved series Girls, which ran for six seasons on HBO. More recent credits include Industry, Catherine Called Birdy, and more.

Dunham is reuniting with the producer’s team at Working Title Television (WTTV) for the new project, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, who worked with her on Catherine Called Birdy, starring Bella Ramsey.

Camilla Bray (via her production outfit Rosetta Productions) and Mark Freeland are also listed as producers on the project.

For Netflix, Working Title recently produced Matilda the Musical and was behind the limited series Tales of the City. Elsewhere, they’re behind Prime Video’s Hanna, and for the BBC, they’ve produced The Luminaries and London Spy.

Here’s what little else we know about Netflix’s Too Much:

What’s the plot of Too Much? How many episodes?

Nothing is known about Netflix’s Too Much beyond a non-descript logline: a “rom-com about an American woman in London.”

Netflix’s Too Much will be a standard comedy series with ten episodes, each lasting 30 minutes.

What’s the production status of Too Much?

The production status of Netflix’s Too Much is currently unclear, as it was revealed to be in pre-production right before the SAG-AFTRA called a strike.

According to multiple production listings (and WorldofReel), filming was initially planned to start in November 2023 and take place in London, UK. Naturally, this could now be pushed back until after the strikes have resolved despite most UK productions continuing.