Here’s What Time ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Will Be On Netflix

We’re just hours away from a new season of Sweet Magnolias touching down on Netflix around the globe. If you’re looking to stay up or wake up specifically to watch Sweet Magnolias the second it touches down on Netflix this guide is for you.

Sweet Magnolias is this week’s big new Friday release and will be released alongside Looop Lapeta and Through My Window.

We’d recommend you check out our season 2 preview for everything you need to know about the new season but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect:

“As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag.”

If you need catching up on season 1 of Sweet Magnolias, Netflix has you covered with a 2-minute long refresher. The refresher can also be found in the “Trailers and More” section of the Netflix application.

Time Zone Release Schedule for Sweet Magnolias season 2

As per all other Netflix Original releases shows and movies are all added simultaneously around the world. It’s relative to where Netflix is based so new seasons of shows arrive as the clock strikes midnight in Los Angeles, USA.

Because of time zones, that ultimately means that the further East you live, the longer you’ll have to wait on Friday to watch.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major timezones and when Sweet Magnolias season 2 will be on Netflix on February 4th, 2022.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

If you still can’t work out when the show will be streaming on Netflix we’ve got a countdown clock embedded below that is scheduled to lapse at exactly 00:01 AM pacific.

If the timer above is at zero and the show is not yet showing in your Netflix application you’ll need to do a quick refresh. Depending on your device you should be able to just shut it down and start it back up again.

