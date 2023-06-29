‘Irish Wish’ Lindsay Lohan Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Lindsay Lohan is returning to Netflix for her second feature film with Irish Wish. Originally expected to release in 2023, it’s now thought the movie will not release until 2024 with a St. Patrick’s Day release date currently eyed. Here’s our updated preview of everything we know about Netflix’s rom-com Irish Wish.

Irish Wish has been rumored for quite some time, with reports of production ramp-up throughout August 2022. What’s on Netflix was among the first outlets to get wind of the upcoming project back in August 2022. Netflix themselves officially announced the news on September 1st, 2022.

This is the second landmark Lindsay Lohan movie coming exclusively to Netflix. The first is Falling for Christmas, which landed on Netflix in November 2022. It comes as a two-picture deal that was announced in March 2022 but isn’t expected to be the last entry (more on this in a second).

Janeen Damian is the director behind the project and worked on the upcoming Falling for Christmas coming to Netflix. Beyond that, Damian directed High Strung Free Dance.

The movie is written by Kirsten Hansen, best known for working on titles like Chesapeake Shores, Cross Country Christmas, and Christmas on My Mind.

Motion Picture Corporation of America, Wild Atlantic Pictures, and Riviera Films are producing Irish Wish for Netflix. Galen Fletcher serves as a producer.

What’s the plot of Irish Wish?

Irish Wish follows Maddie. When her love gets engaged to her best friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Who is cast in Irish Wish?

Lindsay Lohan is the main cast member for the movie and, as outlined above, is one of two movies the actress is doing for Netflix. Lohan is playing Maddie in the movie.

On September 14th, Netflix announced the remainder of the headline cast, including:

Ed Speleers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) as James Thomas

(Outlander, Downton Abbey) as James Thomas Alexander Vlahos (Outlander, Sanditon, Versailles) as Paul Kennedy

(Outlander, Sanditon, Versailles) as Paul Kennedy Ayesha Curry (About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Heather

(About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Heather Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip) as Emma Taylor

(Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip) as Emma Taylor Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Wedding Crashers) as Rosemary Kelly

Rounding out the cast for the movie are:

Rachel Benaissa as Allegra

as Allegra Steve Hartland as Liam

Character names were not announced but are expected at a later date.

Rodrigo Ternevoy is also listed to be involved with the Netflix movie.

Where is Irish Wish for Netflix in production?

The movie was first announced to be scheduled to start filming in September 2022, with the new romantic comedy set in “modern-day Ireland.”

Filming locations for the second Netflix movie in Ireland, according to Mayonews.ie, includes Westport, Knock Airport, Lough Tay in the Wicklow mountains, Killruddery House and Gardens, Bray Head, and the Cliffs of Moher.

Filming is taking place between September 5th and October 14th, 2022.

Lindsay Lohan has started filming her second Netflix romcom IRISH WISH today in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/wrpIY0VTyz — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) September 5, 2022

Michael Damian on Twitter is a fantastic resource for updates on the upcoming movie and has been providing regular filming updates.

Good morning friends! We’re having a fantastic shoot here in Ireland on #IrishWish ☘️🎥💕! Hope you’re having a great week as well! 💝 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) September 7, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for Irish Wish?

Early Tweets from people involved with the project suggested that Irish Wish would be released on Netflix in 2023, although it was notably absent (and remains absent) from Netflix’s movie release schedule for the year.

In March 2023, producer Michael Damian posted in a story that Irish Wish was now eying a 2024 release date.

In an interview with FLIP YOUR WIG (h/t Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates), Alex Vlahos stated that the movie will be released on St. Patricks Day 2024. That would mean Irish Wish would release on Netflix on March 17th, 2024, which is a Sunday. Netflix releasing movies on Sundays is rare, but releasing on themed days is not. Stranger Things, for example, notably released its third season on July 4th.

Will there be a third Lindsay Lohan Netflix movie?

All signs point to yes, although the information surrounding the movie isn’t fully fleshed out especially given the news that Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

A few months ago, we posted about a project listed in multiple production sites for a project called Merry Ex-Mas. The logline for the project was as follows:

“Avery and Logan haven’t spoken in the 10 years since they broke up. As Christmas approaches, they discover their new partners are siblings, and both of them have been invited to stay with the family for the holidays. Avery proposes they keep their past a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations, but hiding the truth turns out to be more difficult than it seems – and spending time together reignites old sparks.”

Following our initial report, Netflix has clarified that while a project is in development, it won’t be holiday-themed and is being referred to internally as “Untitled Lindsay Lohan Romcom” at the moment.

Filming was expected to occur on the third movie in April 2023 in Atlanta. However, ETOnline now reports, “Production on Lindsay Lohan’s next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy.”

Are you looking forward to watching Irish Wish on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.