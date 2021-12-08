Japanese Romantic-Drama ‘Love Like the Falling Petals’ Coming to Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix investing heavily in South Korean cinema, the streaming service still continues to invest in films all across Asia, and in particular Japan. To kick start Spring 2022 the romantic drama Love Like the Falling Petals is coming to Netflix, and below is everything we know so far.

Love Like the Falling Petals, is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama movie directed by Fukagawa Yoshihiro. The film was co-written by Yoshida Tomoko and Uyama Keisuke with production handled by Toho Studios.

Please Note: The previous title for this movie was My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom and has since been changed to Love Like the Falling Petals.

When is the Love Like the Falling Petals Netflix release date?

Subscribers will have to wait until Spring, but we can already confirm that Love Like the Falling Petals, is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

What is the plot of Love Like the Falling Petals?

Haruto Asakura, once an aspiring photographer, falls in love with hairdresser Misaki Ariake and asks her out on a date. Upon watching Misaki work hard to achieve her dreams, it inspires Haruto to return to photography, but their romance is at threat of ending swiftly as Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than normal.

Who are the cast members of Love Like the Falling Petals?

At the time of writing, only two cast members have been confirmed for Love Like the Falling Petals.

Nakajima Kento and Matsumoto Honoka, the two leads of the movie, will portray the roles of Asakura Haruto and Ariake Misaki, respectively.

Nakajima Kento is known for his work on the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Nisekoi, playing the lead role of Ichijo Raku.

Matsumoto Honoka recently starred in the film Mio’s Cookbook in the role of Mio.

When and where did the production of Love Like the Falling Petals take place?

Principal photography began on October 1st, 2021, and ended after only a few weeks of filming on October 25th, 2021.

Filming took place in Tokyo, Japan.

Are you looking forward to the release of Love Like the Falling Petals on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!