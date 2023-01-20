‘The Mother’ Netflix Jennifer Lopez Movie: Release Date & What We Know So Far

Among Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming lineup for Netflix is the thriller The Mother. Originally scheduled for release in 2022, we’ve had to wait for quite some time, but after a long wait, we finally have a firm release date confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know about The Mother on Netflix.

The Mother is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. Writing the story of The Mother is Misha Green, who is formerly the showrunner of HBO’s shortlived cosmic-horror series Lovecraft Country.

Great Lakes Pictures ULC, Vertigo Entertainment, and Nuyorican Productions are producing.

What is the production status of The Mother?

Thanks to the previous information we found listed on IMDb Pro, we knew that filming for The Mother began on October 4th, 2021. Production was stopped for a week, according to gossip blog Lainey Gossip, due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Filming eventually wrapped at the end of January on January 28th, 2022.

The filming locations for the movie included Vancouver, Canada, and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands in Spain.

The Mother will release on Netflix in May 2023

Waiting for an exact release date for The Mother has been painful to say the least.

As part of Netflix’s unveiling of their 2022 movie slate, we got our first look at the Jennifer Lopez thriller and the news that the movie would release in 2022.

However, as the year progressed, it increasingly looks like The Mother wasn’t going to release. As part of the Fall 2022 movie lineup reveals, Netflix told us that the movie had slipped into 2023.

At Netflix Tudum on September 24th, 2022 Netflix confirmed that the movie would be released in May 2022 alongside a new teaser trailer featured at the top of this article.

Then as part of the 2023 movie slate unveiling, it was announced that The Mother would release globally on Netflix on May 12th, 2023.

In that initial 2022 preview trailer, we got some of our first look pictures for the new upcoming movie:

What is the plot of The Mother?

So far, we only have a very brief and basic synopsis of The Mother:

“Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.”

Who are the cast members of The Mother?

As first reported by Variety, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick make up the main cast alongside actress Jennifer Lopez in The Mother.

Joseph Fiennes, the younger brother of Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes, will be instantly recognizable for anyone who’s tuned in to watch Hulu’s polarising series The Handmaid’s Tale as Fred Waterford. Arguably Fiennes’s most famous role is that of William Shakespeare in the 7 Oscar-winning movie Shakespeare in Love.

Gael García Bernal is going to have an extremely busy year. Not only will he be starring in The Mother, but the Guadalajara-born actor will be taking on the iconic role of Zorro in the upcoming remake Z.

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Omari Hardwick, who starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Hardwick also lead the incredibly popular STARZ series Power as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, which ran between 2014 and 2020.

Thanks to her pop music career, the world is no stranger to Jennifer Lopez. Over the years J. Lo has starred in various movies, and her music has been featured in many movies and TV shows. Still, in her acting career, she is arguably most famous for playing Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena and as a Ricki in Gigli.

The remaining cast members have been confirmed as Paul Raci, who recently starred in Amazon’s Sound of Metal, and Lucy Paez, who starred in Lorena Villarreal’s mystery-thriller Silencio.

Jennifer Lopez notably works with Netflix on a major output deal struck in June 2021. She has three major projects in the works at Netflix, including The Mother, with the other two being Atlas and The Cipher.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Mother on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!