Every Jennifer Lopez Movie Coming Soon to Netflix

Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Netflix and entered into a comprehensive output deal. There are three upcoming Netflix Original projects currently announced and we’ll take you through them all below.

Commonly known as J.Lo, the versatile artist is both known for her big Hollywood roles and her long career in the music industry. Her most well-known movies include Gigli, The Cell and 1997’s Selena. In recent years, she’s been best known for the 2019 movie, Hustlers.

In June 2021, it was announced that a “multi-year production deal” had been struck (although Jennifer Lopez has since been tied to projects elsewhere). The deal is with Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions.

Jennifer Lopez is also expected to appear in the 2022 Lionsgate movie, Shotgun Wedding.

So let’s now dig into the upcoming movies that will feature Jennifer Lopez both behind and in front of the camera:

The Mother

Director: Niki Caro

Writer: Misha Green

Described as a female-led action thriller, The Mother will be the first of the three currently announced movies to arrive on Netflix with production currently due to get underway later in 2021.

Here’s a full look at what you can expect from the story:

“When her violent past catches up with her, a woman in hiding from her criminal ex must work with a CIA agent to save the daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier.”

As we mentioned, production is currently due to get underway later this year. We’re told that the production schedule will last from October 4th through to January 28th, 2021.

The movie comes from Vertigo Entertainment and Great Lake Pictures ULC.

You can see more in our expanded preview for The Mother here.

The Cipher

Writer: Isabella Maldonado

Adapting the novel from Isabella Maldonado, The Cipher was announced back in December 2020 although where it is in development is currently unknown.

Jennifer Lopez will headline the movie as FB Special Agent Nina Guerrera who notably escaped a serial killer’s trap at 16 now dedicates her life to getting justice. One case, the one featured in the movie, has her solving elaborate codes and riddles which leads her into a cat-and-mouse chase.

You can find a full expanded preview of The Cipher here.

Atlas

Director: Brad Peyton

Writer: Aron Eli Coleite

Announced shortly after the new production deal with Netflix is the sci-fi movie Atlas, however, we don’t currently know how far into production it is other than the script is ready.

The production, which is operated under the working title of Zerotime before Atlas, comes from Safehouse Pictures and ASAP Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A rookie female marine gets stranded on a hostile planet during humanity’s space colonization.”

You can read more on Atlas in our ever-updating preview for the movie or you can track changes on IMDb here.

Of course, until the release of these upcoming movies, you may want to see what Jennifer Lopez movies are already on the service. You can either see the list of JLO movies on Netflix via our dedicated library page or by searching her name in our search box.

Which of the three Jennifer Lopez projects coming to Netflix are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.