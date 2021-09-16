‘Jigsaw’: Netflix Announces New Heist Series from Producer Ridley Scott

A brand new heist series is coming to Netflix in the form of Jigsaw which is being produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions. The show is already in production for Netflix and this is what we know so far about the new series.

The new series is a heist story that spans 24 years and retells the story of the biggest heist in human history. 8 episodes have been ordered which will reportedly have a “non-linear” and “interactive” approach to storytelling that will cover a huge span of time including decades before the heist, the heist itself, and a year after.

According to Netflix, the series is “loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.”

Jigsaw is currently filming in Brooklyn at Netflix’s new state-of-the-art New York Studio that’s named Bushwick Studio. It has only just opened its doors this month and therefore, Jigsaw is one of the first series to be filmed there. The studio is part of Netflix’s $100 million pledge for the city.

Eric Garcia will head up the show who is known for the likes of the 2003 comedy Matchstick Men and the 2010 action-thriller Repo Men. Jose Padilha, known for Elite Squad, is set to direct the first two episodes.

Scott Free Productions is behind the series with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan serving as executive producers alongside Justin Levy from Automatik Entertainment and Russell Fine.

Who will star in Netflix’s Jigsaw series?

The core of the cast was announced on September 16th alongside the initial announcement.

The show has a mix of talent with Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega being the main draws.

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad and The Boys) will play Leo Pap who is described as “whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail.” He’ll play a thief who has been in the game a long time and while he had the chance to get out, he failed to take the opportunity costing him anything.

Paz Vega (Sex and Lucía, Spanglish) is a well-known Spanish actress who will play Ava Mercer. She plays an attorney who is both a killer in the courtroom but also knows hows to handle herself outside too.

Rounding out the cast with their respective roles are:

Rufus Sewell (Dark City) as Roger Salas a former thief who has reinvented himself as a top-tier security expert.

Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Hannah Kim a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime.

Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans, Chicago Med) as Stan Loomis a small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life's epicurean pleasures

Rosaline Elbay (Ramy) as Judy Goodwin the crew's demolitions specialist

Jai Courtney (Terminator Genisys, Divergent) as Bob Goodwin a chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people's buttons.

Niousha Noor (#Persianize) as Nazan Abassi the FBI Agent "who is the raging fire that threatens to burn our crew of thieves down".

That’s all we have, for now. We’ll keep you in the loop once production has wrapped and we learn more about when the show will hit Netflix. Given it’s in production, however, we’re expecting it to drop sometime in 2022.