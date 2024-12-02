‘Check in Hanyang’ Weekly K-Drama Coming to Netflix in December 2024

Another weekly K-drama, Check in Hanyang, is headed to Netflix in December 2024. Set in the Joseon period, it centers on four interns of a prestigious guesthouse. Here’s everything we know about Check in Hanyang on Netflix.

Check in Hanyang is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix K-drama series directed by Myung Hyun Woo and written by Park Hyun Jin. It will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix and on the South Korean network Channel A.

Netflix has confirmed that the first episode will drop on the streaming service on Saturday, December 21st, 2024.

There will be sixteen episodes in total. New episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks. The finale is scheduled to be broadcast on February 9th, 2025.

What is the plot of Check in Hanyang?

The customer is king at Yongcheonru, the grandest guesthouse in Joseon. Four new interns begin to work at the guesthouse, one of which, Lee Eun, is a Joseon Prince, and keeping his identity hidden. Hong Deok Soo dreams of becoming the general manager of Yongcheonru, but keeps her identity hidden and pretends to be a man. Meanwhile, Chun Jun Hwa, who will inherit the guesthouse, has no interest but is forced to become an intern by his father. Lastly, Go Soo Ra’s goal is to be promoted and hired as a full-time employee.

Who are the cast members of Check in Hanyang?

Bae In Hyuk plays Lee Eun Ho. The last appearance on Netflix for the actor was the 2022 drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. The actor has starred in K-dramas such as Cheer Up, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Kiss Goblin, and XX.

Kim Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Su. The actress recently starred in the weekly drama Love Next Door, where she played the lead role of Jang Mo Eum. She has also starred in popular K-dramas such as One Dollar Lawyer, Again My Life, Strangers from Hell, and The Veil.

Jung Gun Joo plays Chun Jun Hwa. The actor was last seen on Netflix in the 2019 drama Extraordinary You and has starred in leading roles in K-dramas such as The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Monthly Magazine Home, and Oh My Baby.

Park Jae Chan plays Go Soo Ra. The K-pop idol and member of the K-pop group DKZ has starred in several K-dramas, but none so far have been available on Netflix. The actor has starred in K-dramas such as Semantic Error, I:LOVE: DM, No Going Back Romance, and My Sweet Mobster.

The supporting cast of Check in Hanyang is as follows:

Han Jae Suk as King Lee Hyeon Wi.

Kim Eui Sung as Cheon Bang Ju.

Yoon Je Moon as O Yeong Rak.

Kim Yun Bae as Bang Sa Seon.

Kim Young Joon as Yoo Su In.

Choi Min Chul as Jo Seung Ryang.

Jung Eun Pyo as Jang Suk Su.

Jeon Hye Yeon as Ji Yeon Hui.

Yim So Yun as Koo Sil.

Bae Jae Won as Beom Ho

Lee Ho Won.

