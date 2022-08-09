‘Me Time’: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything We Know

For the first time in their careers, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are teaming together for a hilarious new comedy for Netflix, Me Time. One year after filming began, Me Time will arrive on Netflix in August 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about Me Time, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Me Time is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie written and directed by John Hamburg. Kevin Hart and Hamburg have previously worked together on the comedy Night School, but this is the movie directed by Hamburg since the 2016 comedy Why Him?.

Hart, John Hamburg, and Bryan Smiley are listed as the executive producers on the Original. Hartbeat Productions, the production company owned by Kevin Hart, is the company producing the movie for Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date for Me Time?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can now confirm that Me Time will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

What is the production status of Me Time?

Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 09/08/2022)

Thanks to issue 1260 of Production Weekly, we knew filming for Me Time began on August 25th, 2021, and concluded by October 22nd, 2021.

What is the plot of Me Time?

After years without having any free time to himself, suddenly, stay-at-home dad Sonny has a free weekend when his wife and kids are away. Deciding to hit up his old best friend Huck, together the pair are in for a wild weekend that threatens to upend Sonny’s life.

Who is in the cast of Me Time?

The two leads of Me Time are Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Hart has been featured many times on Netflix thanks to his comedy specials, but just recently he gave one of the better performances of his career in the comedy-drama Fatherhood.

Wahlberg also found recent success on Netflix with the crime-comedy Spenser Confidential. The movie is one of Netflix’s most-watched Originals to date with an astounding 85 million subscribers watching it within the first month of release.

Prior to Mark Wahlberg being cast, Chris Pratt was previously attached to the project.

Below is the confirmed cast list of Me Time:

Kevin Hart – Sonny

Mark Whalberg – Huck

Regina Hall – Maya

Jimmy O. Yang – Stan

Luis Gerardo Mendez – Armando

John Amos

Tahj Mowry – Kabir

Andrew Santino

Carlo Rota – Alberto

Diane Delano – Lenore

Melanie Minichino – Azul

Thomas Ochoa – Dani

Deborah S. Craig – Bethany

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino – Thelma

Chau Long – Xander

Kieran Roberts – Ibrahim

