‘Kid Cosmic’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in February 2022

The final season of the animated kids series Kid Cosmic will bow out in early February 2022.

by @kasey__moore
Published on January 7th, 2022, 9:43 am EST

Kid Cosmic – Picture: Netflix

The final season of Kid Cosmic is coming to Netflix globally on February 3rd, 2022 which will conclude the series a year after the show first debuted onto the service.

Spearheaded by Craig McCracken who has worked on some of the most iconic toons for kids over the past two decades including The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and Wander Over Yonder.

First debuting back in February 2021, the show went on to be renewed for a further two seasons by Netflix back in August 2021 although it seems the show was given a large upfront order. Season 2 then dropped onto Netflix on September 7th with the subtitle “The Intergalactic Truckstop!”.

Over the three seasons, we’ve followed a young boy who lives with his Grandpa and dreamed of being a superhero. His dream comes true after he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones.

It’s also produced mostly in-house at Netflix Animation albeit with assistance from Mercury Filmworks.

Sadly, Craig McCracken confirmed that season 3 would be the last season back in September 2021. The creator states that this was always the plan given Netflix asked them upfront to create a 3 season story arc. He also confirmed back in December 2021 that Netflix had the final season but was just waiting to announce when it would be airing.

Now, months after season 2 landed on Netflix, we can confirm that season 3 of Kid Cosmic is due to release onto Netflix globally on February 3rd, 2022.

The show will notably bow out with only 6 episodes. That’s down from the 10 we saw for season 1 and 8 for season 2. According to McCracken, this was “intentionally planned by myself and the team as the best was to tell the story we wanted to tell.”

A first look trailer is available on Netflix but we’ve embedded it for your convenience below.

The show’s third season will be subtitled “The Global Heroes!”.

We’ll be keeping this post up-to-date with more about the third and final season of Kid Cosmic as and when we learn more.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Kid Cosmic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

