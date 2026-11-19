Netflix has put a release date on Living the Dream, the new adult animated workplace sitcom from BAFTA-nominated Apple & Onion creator George Gendi. Alongside the date, we’ve got the first trailer, the key art and a big batch of first-look images. Here’s everything you need to know.

We first got a proper look at the show back in June, when Gendi and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe brought it to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. I’ll be honest: I went into that panel not expecting much. Netflix’s adult animated comedies are a dime a dozen at this point, and plenty of them have come and gone without a trace. But Gendi’s explanation of the premise, and of exactly who and what the show is poking fun at, made it my biggest surprise of the week on Netflix’s side. You can read our full Annecy write-up on Living the Dream here.

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When is Living the Dream coming to Netflix?

Living the Dream will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, December 18th, 2026. It was notably missing from the big December 2026 release schedule yesterday but we’ll be adding it to ours in due course.

The full season of eight episodes, each running around 22 minutes, will drop all at once, so it’s an easy binge for the week before Christmas.

What is Living the Dream about?

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Best friends Des and Ray are a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven’t but still could. Instead they’re stuck at a we’re-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing “social media” for hardly any money. Now they must navigate awkward workplace romance, HR blunders, directives from the L.A. office and Ray’s dad’s disapproval. Could be worse, but could be much, much better.

At Annecy, Gendi described the show as a spiritual successor to Apple & Onion, just aimed at grown-ups. That shift has been a long time coming. Gendi told the crowd that executives had once called Apple & Onion “two jokes away from an adult show,” and it was even tested in an Adult Swim slot.

When Warner Bros. Animation boss Sam Register brought Apple & Onion to an end after two seasons, he gave Gendi a development deal for an all-British adult show, telling him, “You are free from that forever.” A post-apocalyptic sci-fi idea was turned down, so Gendi turned to what he knew best: life inside a big studio. The result is Ecofood, a company that talks a big game about its values and doesn’t live up to any of it.

Des and Ray work as low-level social media “Impact Champions” at Ecofood’s UK branch in London (you’ll spot the whiteboard in the stills). Their stressed-out manager Anne is desperate to impress Scott. Around them is a rival sales duo, Harold and Big C, an overly upbeat American HR rep named Ashley, and coworkers Bronya and Priya.

When Netflix’s Julio Bonet first spoke to Gendi, he said the streamer was looking for a “loosely serialized adult buddy comedy set in the UK.” Netflix then pushed for a more grounded office-sitcom setup, which is where the rival sales team and the HR department came from.

As for the tone, expect observational British comedy that mixes the mundane with the surreal, with London as the backdrop. Gendi says the humor comes from “humans living their lives, going through life desperate.” Judging by the first looks, that covers everything from late-night bus stops on Old Street to a very questionable pedicab ride.

Gendi also has an unusual way of making the show. He records each full episode himself as a “radio play,” and the storyboard artists then board to that audio.

Speaking about the release, Gendi said:

Living the Dream has been a labour of love, and Netflix have been great partners. I look forward to introducing audiences around the world to this loveable group of characters and to the joys of London office culture.

Who is in the cast of Living the Dream?

Gendi voices Ray, while Javone Prince (PhoneShop, 3 Little Birds) voices Des. Fun fact: Des started life as a human version of a character Gendi had voiced with Richard Ayoade, but the studio asked for something different. Julia Davis voices Anne.

Here’s the full voice cast, plus what you might know them from:

Javone Prince (PhoneShop, 3 Little Birds)

(PhoneShop, 3 Little Birds) George Gendi (Gumball, Apple & Onion)

(Gumball, Apple & Onion) Julia Davis (Sally4ever, Gavin and Stacey)

(Sally4ever, Gavin and Stacey) Ali Shahalom (Muzlamic, DMs Are Open)

(Muzlamic, DMs Are Open) Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats, Daddy Issues)

(Stath Lets Flats, Daddy Issues) Ellie White (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Ellie and Natasia)

(The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Ellie and Natasia) Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt, One Day)

(This is Going to Hurt, One Day) Lisa Gilroy (The Studio, Jury Duty)

(The Studio, Jury Duty) Chris Diamantopoulos (Dark Matter, Criminal)

(Dark Matter, Criminal) Stavros Halkias (Bugonia, Tires)

(Bugonia, Tires) Kevin Eldon (Hot Fuzz, Rings of Power)

(Hot Fuzz, Rings of Power) Doon Mackichan (Good Omens, Ludvig)

(Good Omens, Ludvig) Charles Dale (Bergerac, The Crow Girl)

(Bergerac, The Crow Girl) David Dawson (This Town, The Last Kingdom)

Ambika Mod will be a familiar face (well, voice) for Netflix subscribers after One Day became one of the streamer’s biggest British hits.

Who is making Living the Dream?

The series comes from Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Warner Bros. Animation’s London-based studio and the team behind The Amazing World of Gumball and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Animation comes from Ireland’s Boulder Media (Dangermouse, Captain Fall, Cat Burglar).

Gendi created and executive produces the series. Fellow executive producers are Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Teen Titans Go!), Sarah Fell and Daniel Lennard (both The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe). The writers’ room is Phoebe Walsh, Ellie White, Joe Parnham, Joe Markham and Gendi.

Gendi returned to the UK in 2022 to develop the show with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Netflix picked it up and it went into production in 2024, though the series wasn’t officially announced until November 2025.

Living the Dream is the latest piece of Netflix UK’s push into homegrown adult animation, following Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats, which we also got an early look at in Annecy.

First-look images for Living the Dream

Will you be checking out Living the Dream when it arrives on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments down below.