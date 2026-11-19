Penélope Cruz stars in and produces her second Netflix Original film, Patricia, with production officially underway following two years in development. Cruz plays the titular mother who, after escaping a grueling 12-year relationship, faces a new battle in the courts. Here’s everything we know so far about Patricia on Netflix.

Patricia is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original drama film directed and written by Juan Diego Botto. The film is produced by Penélope Cruz’s production company, Moonlyon, which worked on the project for two years before production began. The pair previously worked together on Botto’s directorial debut in 2022, On the Fringe.

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Reflecting on the development phase of the project, Juan Diego Botto had this to say:

After two years of writing and a long research process, which included hours of interviews with women who trusted us with their stories, it is a privilege for me to tell this story with this cast and this creative team.

Netflix’s Vice President of originals for Spain, Portugal, Turkey and the Middle East, Diego Ávalos, also shared:

Some stories matter to us for what they tell and how they are told, and Patricia is one of those rare and unforgettable stories: brave and courageous, brought to life by an extraordinary team.

What is the plot of Patricia?

The synopsis has been sourced from the press release:

Patricia, a woman who escapes the hell of a twelve-year abusive relationship only to face another hell in the courts, where she fears for the wellbeing of her children.

Who are the cast members of Patricia?

Penélope Cruz plays the lead role, Patricia. To date, she has starred in only one Netflix Original, the 2020 thriller Wasp Network. One of the most prolific Spanish actresses to break into Hollywood, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and has starred in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Vanilla Sky, Sahara, Ferrari, and many more.

Goya Toledo (Amores Perros), Dylan Radley (El nido), Ramón Barea (Everybody Knows), Pilar Gómez (The Fury of a Patient Man), and Rafa Castejón (The Aura) have all been cast.

What is the production status of Patricia?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Production has been confirmed to have started on Patricia, but exact filming dates and locations have not been revealed.

Anticipation and gratitude mark Penélope Cruz’s remarks ahead of filming:

After more than two years developing what will be the first narrative feature from my production company, Moonlyon, and just about to start shooting, I feel enormous excitement. It has been a beautiful and intense journey alongside my dear Juan Diego Botto. Juan has written a wonderful script, and it is an honor to tell this story with him. It is a very necessary story, and an immense privilege to play this character. Patricia represents so many other women who, like her, suffer this kind of violence every day. I am also very grateful for the incredible response from Netflix in Spain since they read the script. This is my first film with them, and we couldn’t be happier with the care and attention they have shown us.

When is Patricia coming to Netflix?

With production now officially underway, Patricia isn’t likely to hit Netflix until late 2027 at the earliest, though the first half of 2028 looks like the safer bet.

It has also been confirmed that the film will be released in theatres in Spain before landing on Netflix.

We’ll learn more at the start of 2027 when Netflix drops its movie release slates for the year.

Are you looking forward to watching Patricia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!