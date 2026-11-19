Based on the novel The Bodyguard from New York Times bestselling author Katherine Center (Happiness for Beginners), Guarding Stars transforms the popular book into a holiday-themed, Montana-based, smoothed-out, family-friendly rom-com starring two CW millennial-era megastars: Gossip Girl standout Leighton Meester and Supernatural co-lead Jared Padalecki.

Adapted by Virgin River writer/producers Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith, the story follows the driven, skilled, yet seemingly undermined executive protection agent, aka bodyguard, Hannah Brooks (Meester), who pushes past the pain of a hard year in her personal life by focusing entirely on her job. After her last assignment saw her client almost get killed because her ex-boyfriend/crew lead Robby dismissed her reading of the situation, she takes on the less intense mission of protecting the reclusive but insanely famous Hollywood actor Jack Stapleton (Padalecki) from his persistent stalker while he travels home to Montana for the holidays following his mother’s recent surgery.

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Both reeling from recent breakups and family complications, Jack and Hannah are forced into the dreaded cover of a new couple as things move to Jack’s family ranch. While selling their newfound arrangement, the lines between professional responsibility and the allure of romance and acceptance among Jack’s family get blurred as the sparks fly, secrets unravel, and the holiday magic starts to set in for the increasingly entangled pair.

Beyond Meester and Padalecki, the cast also features the legendary Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day) as Jack’s mother Connie, Noah LaLonde (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Jack’s brother Hank, WWE superstar CM Punk as Doghouse, and a pair of musical talents in country star Walker Hayes as Sheriff Sanderson and pop star Ava Max as Jack’s ex, Kennedy Monroe.

Blending love, playful humor, family drama, a few splashes of intense action, and the newly adapted Christmas-in-Montana backdrop, Guarding Stars attempts to balance its genre-laden needs with the holiday rom-com wants of its audience by creating a two-track tale of family healing and a slow-burn, forced-proximity relationship, with one track a little more effective and authentic than the other.

The headlining act of Meester and Padalecki will mean a lot to fans of their past successes, but as the focus of the developing romance and chemistry in the film, the duo is simply passable at best. Much like the film itself, the moments where they bond over their pasts and share their more vulnerable feelings with each other shine the brightest, carrying more weight in performance than anything romantically pointed. Talking until they fall asleep while holding hands is done so much better than most scenes of actual kissing or confessions of love. In fact, one could make the case that the film’s major drawback is the lack of conviction and chemistry in those heightened emotional scenes between the two, especially in the performance of Meester, who seems almost flat-footed at every intimate turn. If you’re looking to clear the low bar of caring whether they end up together, this film will do that for you, but don’t expect one of the higher-quality rom-com pairings Netflix has given us in the past.

For me, the best of what Guarding Stars has to offer lies in the complicated yet rewarding Stapleton family drama and the warmth and beauty of allowing Hannah, given her own family history, to enter their circle. The absolutely perfect casting of Andie MacDowell as Jack’s mother gives a satisfying sweetness and an emotional punctuation that few actresses can deliver. Every hospital-bed reconciliation, every mother-son heart-to-heart, every step towards becoming better after tragedy … it’s all made more special by the expressive tenderness in MacDowell’s face. The film does its best work using her as a touchpoint in every major decision and every character conflict that the family (and, by extension, Hannah) has to reckon with, following the rom-com/holiday film template of The Family Stone and While You Were Sleeping.

Overall, while the film has some less-than-stellar moments (especially the musical ones; Ava Max’s song in the credits was a head-scratcher) and some creaky intimate moments, Guarding Stars will give fans of its leads a story that maximizes their time together with a cozy, heartening, and mostly entertaining tale that delivers the Christmas family togetherness we search for this time of year.

Watch Guarding Stars If You Liked:

Purple Hearts

The Family Stone

While You Were Sleeping

Gossip Girl

Supernatural

MVP

Andie MacDowell as Jack’s mother Connie

As noted in the full review, Andie MacDowell can do more with her smile, her eyes, and a longing stare than most actresses could ever dream of. Captivating since the moment I first saw her in Groundhog Day as an 11-year-old boy, MacDowell has always had a comforting charm, a snappy wit, and a beaming personality that can be applied to any role in any genre. In Guarding Stars, she proves once again to be a catalyst for emotion and the fulcrum for every fulfilling family moment.

Even with some missteps in chemistry and genre service, Guarding Stars will give you just enough charm and warmth (and the cheat-code casting of Andie MacDowell) to add it to your holiday viewing. Young millennials will rejoice in seeing Meester and Padalecki back in their lives and on screen together, but don’t expect the strongest romantic pairing.