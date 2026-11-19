Following the critically acclaimed, award-winning The Railway Men, Netflix India and Yash Raj Entertainment are reuniting for another disaster thriller series, Tunnel Men. Acclaimed Bollywood actors Tabu (Andhadhun, Dune: Prophecy) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Sacred Games, The Lunchbox) will headline the upcoming show, inspired by the 2023 tunnel rescue operation that saved 41 construction workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, northern India.

What is the true story behind Tunnel Men?

In November 2023, a section of the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, collapsed, trapping 41 workers approximately 60 meters underground. The men remained stranded for 17 days as multi-agency rescue teams, including engineers and specialists from India and abroad, worked around the clock under extremely challenging geological conditions. After repeated technical setbacks, the workers were successfully rescued through a narrow passage drilled horizontally through the debris. The operation was widely hailed as a remarkable achievement in emergency response and engineering, bringing an emotional conclusion to one of India’s most challenging rescue missions.

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What will Tunnel Men be about?

Built around a race-against-time narrative, Tunnel Men will chronicle the extraordinary spirit, resilience, and effort that made the rescue possible. Beyond the dramatic circumstances surrounding the 17-day ordeal, the series will also shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who risked their lives and worked tirelessly to bring the trapped workers home safely. The new show is created in the same vein as The Railway Men, which was inspired by one of the world’s worst man-made industrial disasters, the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan starred in what pays a stirring tribute to that night, highlighting the courage of countless unsung railway workers at Bhopal station who risked their lives to save thousands of others.

Who is making Tunnel Men, and when does filming begin?

Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, returns as showrunner for the new series, while the directorial reins have been entrusted to Ambiecka Pandit (Black Warrant) and Manan Rawat (Mandala Murders). Pre-production is currently underway, with shooting expected to commence in December or early January 2027.

Who stars in Tunnel Men?

Tunnel Men marks the first on-screen collaboration of Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors. Although they previously worked together on the 2019 Audio Suno series Thriller Factory – a crime and pulp-fiction audio series created with Anurag Kashyap – they have never shared the screen space. Details of their characters are being kept secret, but given the subject, both are expected to portray figures central to the rescue operation.

For Tabu, who has enjoyed a strong box-office year with two major successes, Bhooth Bangla and Drishyam: The Conclusion, Tunnel Men will mark her first Hindi Original series and her third overall. She has previously appeared in Mira Nair’s British Television series A Suitable Boy (streaming on Netflix) and HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, where she played the role of Sister Francesca.

As for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this project will mark his return to Netflix’s scripted series space after his breakout performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in the platform’s maiden Indian series, Sacred Games (2018). The actor has also featured in Netflix feature titles such as Serious Men and Raat Akeli Hai franchise. Up next, he will be seen playing a genius doctor in Jio Hotstar’s adaptation of House, titled Dr. Hassan, set to premiere on December 11.

What else have Netflix and YRF made together?

The show continues the creative collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Entertainment, the streaming division of India’s leading film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF). Their content partnership began with The Romantics (2023), a star-studded, four-part docu-series celebrating the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the 50+ year cultural legacy of YRF. Since then, the partnership has delivered several projects across genres, including The Railway Men, Maharaj, Vijay 69, Mandala Murders, and the recently premiered Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi.