Netflix has finally lifted the lid on Grown Ups, its adaptation of Marian Keyes’ best-selling novel, confirming the Irish family drama will premiere on January 14th, 2027, alongside a batch of first look images featuring Sarah Greene, Aisling Bea, Robert Sheehan, Adrian Dunbar and more.

We’ve been tracking Grown Ups since it was first unveiled at the Next on Netflix UK event back in March 2024, and it’s been a long road to the screen. Netflix initially pegged the series for a 2026 release, and when we last checked in on the show, it had wrapped filming in February 2026 after a roughly six-month shoot around Dublin and Wicklow and was deep in post-production. That 2026 window has now officially slipped into the new year.

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The release date makes Grown Ups the second major Netflix UK & Ireland drama to be dated for January 2027, following hot on the heels of Jamie Dornan’s crime-noir The Twin (formerly known as The Undertow), which has nabbed the coveted New Year’s Day slot usually reserved for Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations (The Woods is still very much still coming up). Between the two, Netflix’s British and Irish output is kicking off 2027 with a very different pair of dramas: one a twisty Scottish Highlands thriller, the other a big, messy, emotional family saga.

When is Grown Ups coming to Netflix?

Grown Ups will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, January 14th, 2027, worldwide. You can add the series to your Netflix queue here.

The series is made up of eight episodes, each running around an hour, and we expect all episodes to drop at once.

First look images for Grown Ups

Netflix has released eleven first look images from the series, giving us our first proper look at the Casey clan. The stills hit all of the notes you’d expect from a Marian Keyes adaptation: windswept grief on a Dublin beach, a dressed-up night out in a restaurant kitchen, a cliffside heart-to-heart overlooking Dublin Bay, a festive dinner and an evening dance under fairy lights, and, in a moment that feels very Keyes, someone sitting in a garden in a full bunny onesie and sunglasses.

You can check out all of the images below:























What is Grown Ups about?

Adapted from Marian Keyes’ 2020 novel of the same name, here’s the official synopsis for the series from Netflix:

Set in south county Dublin, Grown Ups follows the chaotic lives of the Casey clan, a noisy tight-knit Irish family, who are bound together by a tangled web of loyalty, resentment, money, memory and love. When the rock of the family, the ‘good son’, dies unexpectedly, it sets off a seismic emotional reckoning. Over the course of the next year, the Caseys will fall in and out of love, confront old wounds and make some new ones. They’ll be forced to face not only their grief, but the exhausting, relentless, and often ridiculous struggle of being an adult. Despite their age and responsibilities, the Caseys are far from grown up.

Readers of the book will notice that the series is taking a slightly different jumping-off point. Keyes’ novel kicks off its chain reaction with Cara’s concussion at a family birthday dinner, which loosens her tongue and spills the Caseys’ secrets. Here, the catalyst is the sudden death of the family’s “good son,” which sets the series up as much as a story about grief as it is a sharp family comedy.

Who is in the cast of Grown Ups?

Netflix has assembled a stacked Irish ensemble, led by Bad Sisters alumni Sarah Greene and Barry Ward. Here’s who’s playing who:

Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) as Jessie

(Bad Sisters, Normal People) as Jessie Barry Ward (Bad Sisters, The End of the F***ing World) as Johnny

(Bad Sisters, The End of the F***ing World) as Johnny Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Get Away) as Cara

(This Way Up, Get Away) as Cara Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, Misfits) as Liam

(The Umbrella Academy, Misfits) as Liam Amy-Leigh Hickman (YOU, Our Girl) as Nell

(YOU, Our Girl) as Nell Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley) as Canice

(Line of Duty, Ridley) as Canice Sinéad Cusack (Marcella, MotherFatherSon) as Rose

(Marcella, MotherFatherSon) as Rose Karin Hanczewski (Call My Agent: Berlin, Tatort) as Ed

(Call My Agent: Berlin, Tatort) as Ed James Agnew as Ferdia

as Ferdia Katelyn Rose Downey (Clean Sweep, Blade Runner 2099) as Saoirse

(Clean Sweep, Blade Runner 2099) as Saoirse Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, These Sacred Vows)

Jason O’Mara is the newest addition to the confirmed cast list, with his role yet to be revealed. Also previously confirmed to appear are Jessica De Gouw as Celeste, David O’Reilly as Jason, Eugene O’Hare as Dr. Kelly, Loré Adewusi as Luca and Ciara Bailey as Petra.

Who is behind Grown Ups?

The series is created and written by Samantha Strauss, the showrunner behind Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar, which went on to win Best Limited Series at both the AACTA and Logie awards. Strauss has also written for Nine Perfect Strangers and The Last Anniversary.

Grown Ups is the second Netflix project from Picking Scabs, Strauss’ production label run in partnership with See-Saw Films, the Oscar-winning outfit behind Slow Horses, Heartstopper and The Power of the Dog.

James Griffiths and Ciaran Donnelly direct, with Griffiths also serving as an executive producer alongside Strauss, Helen Gregory, Andy Noble, Shay Spencer, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Liz Watts and Marian Keyes herself. Simon Gillis is co-executive producer, and Liz Gill is series producer. Manda Levin and Henrietta Lee are overseeing for Netflix.

For more on what’s coming from Netflix’s British and Irish slate, check out our guide to every new British Netflix series and movie coming in 2027 and beyond.

Will you be watching Grown Ups when it arrives on Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments below.