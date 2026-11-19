Fresh off its renewal last month, we now have a preliminary date on when cameras will roll on The Diplomat season 5. Unfortunately for fans of Kate Wyler, the new production dates all but confirm that 2027 will be the first year without a new season of the hit political drama since it debuted.

To bring you up to speed, Netflix renewed The Diplomat for a fifth season on October 29th, just two weeks after season 4 arrived on October 15th. That was a lot later in the cycle than usual. Season 4 was ordered back in May 2025, months before season 3 even premiered, which gave the production time to get back in front of cameras almost immediately. At the time of the season 5 renewal, we warned that filming was unlikely to begin before 2027, and that has now been confirmed.

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We should also note show concluded its top 10 run by November 8th, with the latest season having picked up 105.4 million viewing hours and 15.1 million completed views.

Creator Debora Cahn is back as showrunner, with Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie listed as producers. The show is once again being produced by Fleet River Productions and Carrier Productions alongside Jammy Pictures, Well Red and Netflix.

When does The Diplomat season 5 start filming?

According to new production listings, The Diplomat season 5 is scheduled to begin filming on March 9th, 2027, with a wrap date of October 8th, 2027.

As always with filming updates, dates are highly subject to change.

The new season is filming under the working title Thunderstruck, and New York is listed as the primary location, with production once again based out of Steiner Studios in Brooklyn. The series has split its time between New York and London in previous seasons, and season 4 also added a stint in Tuscany to its itinerary. Given the show’s London-based production company, Jammy Pictures, is still attached, we’d expect Kate to be back on British soil at some point too.

That’s a seven-month shoot, which is right in line with season 4. That season began filming on November 3rd, 2025 and ran through to the summer of 2026, including a stretch in London.

When could The Diplomat season 5 be released on Netflix?

Since its debut in April 2023, The Diplomat has released a new season every year, with seasons 2, 3 and 4 all arriving in October or late October. With filming not wrapping until October 8th, 2027, that streak is looks set to end unless the series can squeeze into the last few weeks of the year.

For reference, season 4 wrapped filming in the summer of 2026 and premiered on October 15th, a turnaround of roughly three and a half months. Applying a similar post-production window to season 5 would put the earliest realistic release at the end of January 2028.

Netflix could, of course, take a little longer, especially with the holiday period falling during post-production. With that in mind, our best estimate is that The Diplomat season 5 will arrive on Netflix in Q1 2028, sometime between late January and March. That’ll mean a wait of well over a year between seasons 4 and 5, the longest gap the show has had so far.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news on The Diplomat season 5 as filming gets closer.

Are you disappointed you’ll have to wait until 2028 for The Diplomat season 5? Let us know in the comments below.