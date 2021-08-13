‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 7 Drops Early; Final Episodes Coming in 2022

Netflix did the unexpected today by dropping the first four episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 ahead of the full season 7 release coming in 2022.

The show as you know currently carries the accolade in being the longest-running comedy series on Netflix. Grace and Frankie was given an extended final season which has been slow to get off the ground due to COVID-19 effects on production with additional caution being taken on this show getting back into production in particular.

Filming on season 7 restarted in June 2021 as we first reported.

The expanded final season will consist of 16 episodes in total meaning that with the drop of 4 episodes today, 12 are still set to be released.

In a statement released by Netflix, they said:

“It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now. So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.”

In addition, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took to Twitter to announce the show’s surprise episode drop.

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

Here are the four new episodes available:

The Roomies – With their exes living at the beach house and FBI agents who arrested Nick sniffing around, Grace and Frankie frantically search for the money they hid.

– With their exes living at the beach house and FBI agents who arrested Nick sniffing around, Grace and Frankie frantically search for the money they hid. The Arraignment – While Frankie retrieves the cash, Grace and Nick discuss their marriage at his arraignment. Joan-Margaret hatches a plan for laundering the money.

– While Frankie retrieves the cash, Grace and Nick discuss their marriage at his arraignment. Joan-Margaret hatches a plan for laundering the money. The Bunny – Bud tries to soothe discord at the beach house by throwing a brunch for the two families. But revelations from the past create even more hard feelings.

– Bud tries to soothe discord at the beach house by throwing a brunch for the two families. But revelations from the past create even more hard feelings. The Circumcision – Nick has a chance to get out of jail, but Grace likes things the way they are. An old acquaintance helps Frankie with the money laundering.

The remaining episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 are now expected to release sometime in 2022. Our best guess is that it’ll be around Spring to Summer but keep an eye on our full preview for updates as and when we get them.

Let us know if you’ll be diving into these new Grace and Frankie episodes in the comments down below.