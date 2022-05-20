‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3 Episode 2: Bad Travelling Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the second episode of volume 3 of Love, Death and Robots then allow us to help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of volume 3 of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to Bad Travelling.

The crew of a jable shark hunting vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean, the Thanapod, whose size and intelligence threaten the lives of the crew, and the island it wants safe passage to.

Bad Travelling is the first episode of Love, Death and Robots directed by David Fincher, the executive producer of the series.

Ending Explained

After forming a deal with the Thanapod, Torrin’s intentions from the very beginning were to betray the creature. However, Torrin faced several issues, keeping the Thanapod well-fed, keeping the crew from mutiny, and ensuring that Thanapod never made it to Phaiden Island alive.

In the end, Torrin was the only member of the ship to survive, revealing that the crew voted unanimously in favor of fulfilling the Thanapod’s wishes to be taken to Phaiden Island, instead of Torrin’s suggestion to trick the creature and take it to a deserted island. Torrin used the bodies of his crew to keep the Thanapod and its babies well-fed as he continued his plan.

A short distance from the shores of Phaiden Island, Torrin revealed his treachery to the Thanapod by using the barrels of Shark Oil to create a fire on the ship. Barely able to escape the claws and clutches of the Thanapod, Torrin was able to make it to the lifeboat and begin rowing to shore. While rowing, he watched the Thanapod and its babies burn in the inferno of the ship, stopping it from wreaking havoc on the populous of Phaiden Island.

Why did Torrin kill his crew?

Torrin was by no means a perfect captain and person, but he wasn’t about to let the Thanapod be let loose on the shores of Phaiden Island and eat its unsuspecting population. It’s unclear if Torrin ever had the intention of taking the Thanapod to a deserted island, or if it was a ploy from the very start to decide which crew members deserved to live and which ones deserved to die. Had any of the crew members voted in favor of Torrin’s plan to take the Thanapod to a deserted island he may have shared his true plan with them, but instead, in their secret ballot, they all voted to save their own skins, and sacrifice the innocent people of Phaiden Island.

What did the Thanapod want with Phaiden Island?

At first, Torrin assumed the Thanapod only wanted to be taken to Phaiden Island so it could consume the local populace. It wasn’t revealed until later that the creature had laid eggs, hatching a large number of hungry babies. Had Torrin fulfilled his side of the bargain with the Thanapod, then Phaiden Island would have been an all-you-can-eat buffet.

