‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3 Episode 8: In Vaulted Halls Entombed Ending Explained

Here is the ending explained to In Vaulted Halls Entombed.

While on a recon mission to uncover what armed insurgents are doing in a cave, a squad of soldiers becomes trapped within the tunnels, discovering an ancient temple, where an elder god remains trapped.

Ending Explained

All of the soldiers except for Coulthard and Harper were killed by the ravenous cave spiders. A chance for freedom presented itself thanks to a tunnel that could take them back to the surface, however, Coulthard becomes distracted by the whisperings of a giant being in a separate room.

What greets the soldiers is a trapped elder god, who has been imprisoned for thousands of years. The eldritch horror takes over the mind of Coulthard, and the soldier attempts to release him. Harper is able to stop him but is forced to kill him.

Enraged by the death of her friend she fires her gun at the elder god in vain, doing no damage to him. It’s deep golden eyes keep repeating for her to release him, however, it is revealed that Harper successfully made it out of the tunnels, but she has removed her eyes with her knife, her mind broken at the sight of the elder god.

Cthulhu?

Setting eyes upon an eldritch god is a one-way ticket to madness, especially if one encounters Cthulu. We can’t say for certain that the eldritch horror Coulthard and Harper encountered was Cthulu as there are dozens of other eldritch gods.

However, the elder god trapped within the temple looks an awful lot like Cthulhu, thanks to its giant wings on its back, the iconic tentacles, and multiple eyes.

Setting eyes upon Cthulu would make any normal mortal insane.

