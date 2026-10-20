First Look at Robert Webb Filming Robert Popper’s Netflix Comedy ‘Marbles’, Kevin Eldon Joins Cast

Cameras are rolling on Marbles, the brand-new Netflix comedy from Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper, and we’ve got our first look at Robert Webb and new cast addition Kevin Eldon filming a dramatic taxi crash on the streets of London.

When Netflix first announced Marbles at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, the streamer said cameras would roll in Autumn 2026, and true to form, the production has now taken to the streets of East London for some night shoots. Judging by these first snaps, things are already going off the rails for the family at the heart of the series.

What do the Marbles set photos show?

The latest batch of set photos sees the production take over the corner of Halcomb Street in Hoxton, right outside The Stag’s Head pub, for what looks like one of the bigger set pieces of the series.

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The centrepiece is a black cab that has ploughed into the back of a hulking red Scania lorry, and come off decidedly second best. The taxi’s rear passenger window is completely shattered, with glass strewn across the road, and the cab’s interior is bathed in red light, so whatever’s happened here, it’s unlikely to be a pleasant evening for whoever was in the back.

Webb is front and centre in most of the snaps, dressed down in a navy chore jacket, red t-shirt, jeans and Vans. He can be seen approaching the scene with a look of sheer disbelief, before later standing by the open door of the cab, hand resting on the roof, with an expression that suggests things haven’t gone to plan. Between takes, he was bundled up in a long fleece-lined parka to keep out the October chill.

Eldon, meanwhile, cuts a distinctly frazzled figure in a pink linen jacket, checked shirt and loosened tie, clutching a holdall as he takes in the carnage. He was also spotted alongside a gloriously retro orange Audi saloon that wouldn’t look out of place in Friday Night Dinner.

Given the synopsis, which centres on a couple named Sam and Samantha being squeezed between their children and their ageing parents, we’d wager this is just one of many disasters Webb’s character will have to contend with.

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Kevin Eldon joins the cast of Marbles

The set photos also confirm a new addition to the ensemble in Kevin Eldon, one of the most recognizable faces in British comedy, known for Brass Eye, Big Train, Nighty Night and his own sketch series It’s Kevin. Details on his role are still under wraps.

He joins a cast that already includes:

Robert Webb (Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look)

(Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look) Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment, Mr. Turner)

(The Sixth Commandment, Mr. Turner) Alexandra Roach (Utopia, No Offence)

(Utopia, No Offence) Denise Welch (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road)

(Coronation Street, Waterloo Road) Loo Brealey (Such Brave Girls, Sherlock)

What is Marbles about?

The six-part comedy is about the “sandwich generation,” those raising young kids while simultaneously looking after their ageing parents. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

How do you stop your kids from hiding your keys in a bowl of milk, or sleeping in a cardboard box, while convincing your seventy-five-year-old father to move out of your bloody house? For Sam and Samantha, this is their life. It’s a glorious mess. And it’s about to get messier… A brilliantly observed, laugh-out-loud comedy about being squeezed from both ends of life – and slowly losing your marbles in the middle.

Marbles is written and created by Popper and produced by Big Talk Studios alongside Popper Pictures, with Kenton Allen, Caroline Leddy and Popper serving as executive producers.

When will Marbles be released on Netflix?

Netflix has slated Marbles for a 2027 release. With filming now underway in the autumn, and comedies typically having a quicker turnaround than big-budget dramas, we’d expect the series to arrive in mid-to-late 2027.

Marbles is one of many British Netflix projects on the way. Check out our full rundown of every new British Netflix series and movie coming in 2027 and beyond.

Are you excited for Robert Popper’s return to the family sitcom? Let us know in the comments below!