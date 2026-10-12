Netflix Sets December Release Date for Japanese Romance Movie ‘My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend’

Coming to Netflix on December 3rd is the Japanese romantic drama My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend, starring Mei Nagano and Taisei Kido. Nagano plays a fiercely committed feminist who re-enters the life of her ex-boyfriend, Haruki Kimura (Kido), after seven years apart. Here is everything we know about My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend.

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic-drama film written and directed by Keiichi Kobayashi, who is known for their work on A Girl & Her Guard Dog and Love Is Light. The film adapts the bestselling South Korean novel of the same name by author Min Ji-hyu, which became a cultural phenomenon for its realistic portrayal of modern gender dynamics and has been described as a feminist take on My Sassy Girl.

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Planned and produced by Netflix, with production handled by AOI Pro., the film’s creative team includes Netflix executive producer Makiko Okano, along with producers Kei Haruna and Mio Morita.

When will My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend be on Netflix?

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend will be released on Netflix on December 3, 2026.

Netflix has not yet released a teaser or official trailer for My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend.

What is the plot of My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend?

Netflix has released a synopsis for the film:

A first love comes back into your life after seven years, but this time, she’s a fiercely committed feminist who is unwavering in her beliefs. What follows is a clash of romance and principles, where neither “love” nor “rights” is up for compromise.

Who are the cast members of My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend?

Mei Nagano plays the lead role, “She.” The actress has starred in two Netflix titles: the scandalous drama Burn the House Down and the mockumentary Creator’s File: Gold. Several other titles starring the actress are available on Netflix, including Nino Kuni, Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, News Anchor, Riding a Unicorn, and Cells at Work.

Taisei Kido plays Haruki Kimura. The actor has only starred in one Netflix project to date: the heartfelt romantic drama First Love. He has starred in films such as the live-action Windbreaker and Yasuko Songs of Days Past, and series such as Vanilla na Mainichi, Where Does the Sea Begin, 9 Border, and Bokutachi no Konai Hoso.

Opening up about his connection to the source material, the actor commented:

I was genuinely happy. When I read the original work, I found the differences in values ​​between men and women to be very interesting, contrary to the impact of the title, and above all, it made me think deeply because it was a story that resonated with me personally. Also, since this work basically progresses from his perspective, I wanted to portray his struggles and changes while carefully exploring them.

What is the runtime?

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend has a runtime of 97 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!