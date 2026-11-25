Netflix and Sofia Carson are back in business. The streamer has set Carson to lead The Christmas Game, a holiday rom-com made in partnership with the NFL and Skydance Sports Entertainment, with Taylor John Smith and Charlie Hall also signing on. NFL Films is also listed as a production company on the project. Deadline first reported the news.

Laura Terruso is directing. She’s no stranger to Netflix, having helmed the Sabrina Carpenter dance comedy Work It back in 2020, and most recently directed Lionsgate’s About My Father. The script comes from Danielle Morrow and Vanessa Marano, who know this territory well, having written Hallmark’s NFL romances Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story and A Make or Break Holiday.

What’s The Christmas Game about?

Carson plays a blunt, high-flying sports agent who gets publicly dumped by her star client. To save her job, she has to land an even bigger name before Christmas: an elite NFL quarterback who happens to be her high school sweetheart. Standing in her way is a ruthless rival agent who’ll do whatever it takes to sign him first. Smith and Hall round out the love triangle.

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Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, and Sandino Moya Smith are producing for Skydance Sports Entertainment, with Carson and Jessica Matthews serving as executive producers.

The NFL comes to the holiday movie slate

Netflix has streamed NFL games on Christmas Day since 2024, but this is the first narrative feature to come out of the relationship. It’s a logical extension of the brand, and Hallmark has already shown there’s an audience for football-flavored festive romance.

The timing isn’t a coincidence either. Netflix’s holiday rom-coms keep delivering, with Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s Guarding Stars just pulling in 27.6 million views in its first three days.

When does filming start?

We can add that production is currently scheduled to run from January 25th to March 4th, 2027, in New Jersey. Dominika Posseren is the casting director. That schedule lines up with a holiday 2027 release, although Netflix has yet to confirm a date.

Who is in the cast?

As mentioned, Sofa Carson, a Netflix regular, will headline the cast.

Taylor John Smith is best known for Where the Crawdads Sing, Warfare, and HBO’s Sharp Objects. Charlie Hall stars opposite Tatiana Maslany in Apple’s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, will appear in The White Lotus season 4, and is writing and starring in a college fraternity drug ring series for Netflix, executive produced by Barry‘s Alec Berg.

By our count, The Christmas Game will be Carson’s seventh Netflix Original movie. We had My Oxford Year down as her sixth, following The Life List, Carry-On, Feel the Beat, and My Little Pony: A New Generation, plus Purple Hearts. If you only count live-action, it’s number six.

It’s been quite the run. Carry-On remains Netflix’s third most popular English-language film of all time, behind only KPop Demon Hunters and Red Notice, and Purple Hearts also sits on the all-time list.

Are you looking forward to The Christmas Game? Let us know in the comments.