Following the strong reception to Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama series set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Netflix India has lined up another story rooted in the Indian armed forces. What’s on Netflix has learned exclusively that the streamer has quietly wrapped production on Fauj, a new patriotic drama starring Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, in the lead. The show comes from the director and producer duo behind the popular Netflix title, Kota Factory.

Babil, who made his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala (2022) and has since appeared in the streamer’s Friday Night Plan (2023) and The Railway Men (2023), will play a young man aspiring to join the Indian Army. Cwaayal Singh, best known for his role as Balli Sehrawat in Class, will also star in a pivotal role. He is joined by a fresh ensemble of emerging young talent. The show went on floors in May this year and is currently in post-production, with Netflix targeting a 2027 premiere.

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The Viral Fever (TVF), the production house behind youth-centric and family-friendly shows such as TVF Pitchers, Kota Factory, Panchayat and Gullak, is producing this show, while Raghav Subbu, who helmed the first two seasons of Kota Factory and Hostel Daze (Prime Video) serves as the showrunner and director. Fauj strengthens TVF’s long-standing partnership with Netflix after previously collaborating on Kota Factory Season 2 & 3, and Hello Bachchhan. They’re also reuniting for another series set in and around the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and headlined by celebrated Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar.

What Is Fauj About?

Fauj chronicles the inspiring journey of young Indians who aspire to serve in the Indian Army. Set against the backdrop of courage, valor, and sacrifice, the series delves into the rigorous challenges and personal tribulations aspirants face as they embark on the difficult path of fulfilling their dreams of wearing the uniform. With themes of patriotism, camaraderie, and self-discovery, the series aims to evoke a profound sense of pride and admiration for those who choose to defend and protect the nation.

While the makers are keeping the specific plot details under wraps, we understand it’s the same project TVF had originally teased in late July 2023 with a promotional video. At the time, the banner had announced the show for a hoped-for-2024 premiere with the tagline “A story of courage, a story of sacrifice, a story of Fauj!” However, no streaming platform was announced alongside the initial reveal, and the project remained under the radar for nearly three years. The project is believed to have been revived only early this year after Netflix came on board.

Fauj marks Babil Khan’s comeback project following his months-long mental health break. In May 2025, the actor shared a series of distressing videos on his Instagram stories in which he was seen crying, naming some actors and speaking about how he is unable to cope with the pressures of the film industry. His videos sparked widespread speculation about his well-being. Babil subsequently deactivated his Instagram account and stepped away from social media for several months before returning in October 2025. In May this year, he took to social media to announce that he is starting the second schedule of a shoot and also penned a heartfelt message to his fans. Although he didn’t name the project at the time, it seems clear now that he was filming Fauj for Netflix.