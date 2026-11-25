Netflix’s steady supply of Sony Pictures action movies continues into the holidays. One Last Shot, the closing chapter of James Nunn and Scott Adkins’ single-take action trilogy, will make its SVOD debut on Netflix in the United States on December 22nd, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s the second movie in the series to make its streaming debut on Netflix, following One More Shot, which arrived in May 2024.

What is One Last Shot about?

Picking up just hours after the events of One More Shot, the threequel throws Navy SEAL Jake Harris straight back into the fire. Following a dirty bomb attack on the State of the Union, the Joint Chiefs are moved to a secure compound, which is promptly seized by a team of mercenaries looking to take control of the US missile defense network.

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Leading them is Elliot Carter, a disillusioned former comrade who once took a bullet for Harris. Harris is drafted onto the assault team by Admiral Mulholland, who quietly orders him to take Carter out.

As with the first two movies, the big hook is the format: the action plays out in real time and is presented as one continuous shot. This time, that includes an ATV chase and a boat sequence.

Who’s in the cast of One Last Shot?

Scott Adkins returns as Jake Harris, capping a busy year on Netflix for the British action star, who also featured in Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s The Rip back in January.

The headline addition is Dolph Lundgren as Admiral Mulholland. Netflix subscribers last saw the action legend as the rogue witcher Brehen in The Rats: A Witcher Tale.

Elsewhere in the cast:

Steven Cree (The Diplomat) as Elliot Carter

Hannah Ware (The One) as Elena Torres

Kane Kosugi (Ninja: Shadow of a Tear) as Lee

Neil Linpow as Long

Ray Fearon as Robinson

Behind the camera, James Nunn directs for the third time, working from a script by series writer Jamie Russell. Austin Wintory returns to score, and Tim Man handles the fight choreography. Filming took place in west London in late 2025.

Why is One Last Shot coming to Netflix?

The movie skipped theaters in the US, with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment releasing it on digital and DVD on September 22nd. That puts its Netflix debut exactly three months later.

It arrives through Netflix’s first window deal with Sony Pictures, which doesn’t just cover the studio’s big theatrical releases. It also takes in Sony’s direct-to-video slate, which is how Sniper: No Nation arrived over the summer.

Will One Last Shot be on Netflix outside the United States?

Not for now. In the UK and Ireland, the movie is a Sky Original and is available on Sky Cinema. Elsewhere, Sony’s global Pay-1 deal with Netflix doesn’t kick in until 2027.

How did the previous movie perform on Netflix?

One More Shot made little noise on its VOD release in January 2024, but found a second life on Netflix, climbing as high as number four in the US movie top 10s. With Lundgren’s name on the poster and a release date in the middle of the holiday break, the finale has a decent shot at going one better.

What are critics saying?

Reviews have been mixed to positive. Critics have praised the staging and camera work, with In Review Online noting that the smaller scale is offset by more elaborate choreography. The most common complaint is that Lundgren’s role amounts to little more than a cameo.

One Last Shot is rated R and runs for 98 minutes. It arrives on the same day as Amandaland. For everything else headed your way, check out our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026.

Will you be checking out One Last Shot when it lands on Netflix this December? Let us know in the comments.