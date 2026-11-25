The kids streaming landscape strikes again, and so I’m here in your inbox for the third working day in a row. But trust me, this is an emergency. A seismic collision has occurred in kids media. The BBC, a massive glacial chunk that’s been floating in the ocean for decades, is on course to impact Netflix, the shiny, state-of-the-art ocean liner. Unlike the Titanic, though, this collision looks set to have a considerably happier ending.

CBeebies is coming to Netflix. Globally.

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And I’m serious, folks. This isn’t a simple bulk license of programming. It’s a full-on branded hub, albeit on a trial basis. In the UK it will feature a true depth of CBeebies top shows. Hey Duggee, Numberblocks, Sarah & Duck. Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Supertato, Roots & Fruits, Steve and Aneeshwar Go Wild, Yakka Dee!, Jo Jo & Gran Gran, Teletubbies, among others. Not every episode ever but at least a full season of each, to the tune of nearly 1,000 episodes, giving audiences enough for a critical mass immersion, to recruit a fan even, as opposed to a limp sampling.

In a landscape where the streaming bathwater seems to be washing kids TV brands down the drain, CBeebies remains a shining example of what happens when you nurture one properly. Parents trust it and preschoolers love it. BBC Children’s has never stopped tending the vine in that respect, recently launching a parenting podcast and continuing to commission gorgeous quality shows that delight audiences but are still chock-full of public service healthy wholesomeness.

I absolutely love this deal on several fronts…

For Netflix

Netflix get to leverage that positive sentiment and quality content, helpfully aligning with their own pursuit of parental trust, which has been a key focus of theirs this past year. Why build your own preschool umbrella brand when you partner with arguably the most trusted one in the world? Trust is one of the key acquisition triggers for family subscribers after all.

For BBC Children’s

Meanwhile, the BBC gets to try another route into its audience. One of the challenges with the license fee in recent years has been demonstrating its value to younger cord-cutting households. Barb data illustrates the challenge. Per Barb, Netflix accounted for 18% of video viewing among 16 – 34-year-olds in 2025, compared to just 8% for the BBC with the same demo. That’s a generation which includes many of today’s preschooler parents.

CBeebies is a true crown jewel of the BBC, whose value can even unite the keyboard warrior class. Taking that jewel to audiences where they already are, rather than expecting audiences to come to the BBC, is exactly the kind of new thinking public service media needs to embrace. France’s TF1 has already taken a similar leap.

For audiences

Audiences globally get a bouquet of quality preschool programming, and the confidence that it’s all earmarked with that ultimate BBC seal of approval. The key thing is how it’s presented on Netflix. All too often new kids TV shows get flushed under the fold within premium streaming platforms after launch. A dedicated CBeebies hub should deliver something different: a recognizable space that families can return to, knowing that whatever they find there will deliver on both quality and value.

There’s also a proper user journey built into the proposition. A child might find Hey Duggee through Netflix’s usual recommendations, but when they exit the program, they’re surfaced directly into the CBeebies hub. Suddenly, discovering one show becomes the chance to discover the bigger collection.

And then there’s the global opportunity. I’ve long believed CBeebies has the potential to become a genuinely global preschool powerhouse. There are fewer and fewer overarching preschool entertainment brands with this type of distinct identity. And with parents increasingly concerned about what their children are watching, there’s a huge opportunity for a bulletproof brand like CBeebies to take up space.

For the industry

This represents welcome recognition of the value driven by quality children’s content. Recognition from a global platform like Netflix that good, wholesome preschool programming is worth investing in. The streamer has also committed funding into new CBeebies commissions alongside the platform partnership. From both organizations, it’s positive to see fresh strategy and execution about how to reach audiences and what the new streaming normal should look like.

It also draws a rather pronounced line through something we discussed at the Business of Children’s Media Summit a few weeks ago. Exclusivity. The industry has spent years treating exclusivity as a fundamental pillar of streaming strategy, but when it comes to young audiences, the cookie crumbles differently. Kids follow the characters they love across platforms, and wider availability typically fuels demand as opposed to cannibalizing it. All boats rise with the distribution tide when you’re building a children’s franchise.

This trial offers an opportunity to express that thesis in practice because the BBC won’t be removing these shows from iPlayer. It’s giving them another chance to find an audience, while retaining the full fat CBeebies offering within its own services.

For years, the streaming wars have been obsessed with keeping audiences inside individual platforms. Kids media is once again the canary in the coal mine, signalling a change in thinking the wider industry needs to consider. Because when you’re dealing with children, the audience relationship goes much further than the platform boundary. It’s far more complex, and ultimately more valuable when you factor in that thinking.

CBeebies has spent decades building relationships with families, earning trust and loyalty year after year after year. This Netflix deal offers the opportunity to take that relationship global. And I’m all for the trial building into a full scale long term partnership, because ultimately, it represents a decisive vote of confidence in the highest-quality content for the most important audience of all.

This article first appeared on Emily Horgan’s The Kids StreamerSphere newsletter. You can read more of Emily’s kids streaming analysis for What’s on Netflix here.