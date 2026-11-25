Peter Sutherland has one last call to answer. Cameras have stopped rolling on the fourth and final season of The Night Agent, Netflix has locked in a 2027 release, and with the cast and all ten episode titles now known, there’s a lot to cover. Here’s everything we know so far about The Night Agent season 4 on Netflix.

Created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) and based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent debuted in March 2023 and instantly became one of Netflix’s biggest English-language series ever, pulling in over 98 million views in its first 91 days. Three seasons in, the Sony Pictures Television-produced thriller has racked up over 297 million views in total, although as we’ll get into below, each season has been watched noticeably less than the last.

Has The Night Agent been renewed for season 4?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Final Season)

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Netflix officially renewed The Night Agent for season 4 on March 6, 2026, just two weeks after season 3 landed, announcing the news with a Times Square stunt and a thank-you from Gabriel Basso.

The renewal had been on the cards for months. Back in November 2025, we reported the show was eyeing an early renewal after season 4 turned up on the California Film Commission’s list of approved projects, and Shawn Ryan later confirmed to Deadline that a writers’ room had been quietly up and running since 2025, with scripts already in hand.

Ryan called the journey so far “a wild ride,” noting that the series had by then shot in five countries across three continents, and said the team was thrilled to keep Peter Sutherland’s adventures going.

Why is The Night Agent ending with season 4?

Less than two months later, on May 4, 2026, as cameras started rolling, Netflix confirmed that season 4 would be the show’s last, billing it as “One Final Call” for Peter Sutherland.

Ryan put a positive spin on the news, saying he had long wanted to give the series “a proper and thrilling conclusion” and thanking Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for the room to deliver a definitive final season.

Netflix hasn’t given a reason, but the viewing figures are the likely one. Season 3 opened with 8.4 million views, around 40% down on season 2 and 59% down on the show’s premiere. A second-week bump to 9.9 million views helped, but the season faded quickly from there and had slipped to ninth in the English TV chart by its fourth week.

Season Netflix release Views after four weeks Views after six weeks Season 1 March 23, 2023 73.9M 85.4M Season 2 January 23, 2025 40.9M 46.5M Season 3 February 19, 2026 26.7M No top 10 data past week four

The almost two-year wait for season 2 goes some way to explaining that first drop (long gaps between seasons have been hurting plenty of Netflix hits), but it doesn’t explain season 3, which arrived just 13 months later and fell further still. The show has since been knocked out of Netflix’s all-time top 10 too.

The upside is that the writers know this is the end, so The Night Agent gets a planned ending, which is more than plenty of Netflix shows manage.

Where is The Night Agent season 4 in production?

Cameras rolled in Los Angeles from early May 2026, and on September 30, Netflix announced that the show had officially wrapped production on its “explosive fourth and final season.” That’s bang on schedule, with the shoot originally slated to finish on September 24.

Annabeth Gish had already let slip in a TikTok video on September 21 that her own scenes were finished, and with the season now in the edit, the long post-production stretch is underway.

Cast and crew have also been marking the end of the shoot on Instagram:

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Why did The Night Agent move to Los Angeles?

Season 4 is the first to be based on the West Coast. Season 1 was shot in Canada, while seasons 2 and 3 called New York home with detours to Thailand, Türkiye, and the Dominican Republic.

The move comes down to money. As we first covered in November 2025, Sony Pictures Television was approved under California’s “relocating TV series” tax credit program, which is worth $31.6 million to the production. The application gave us an early look at the scale of the season:

Season 4 in California Filming days 90 Cast members 178 Base crew 334 Background performer days 3,350 Qualified spend Just under $80 million

Ryan told Deadline the season will explore the Los Angeles area on a “much bigger level than New York” ever got, though don’t expect a Hollywood satire, as the story won’t be centered on the film industry. Unlike the last two seasons, no international shoots were planned for the start of production.

Who is in the cast of The Night Agent season 4?

Gabriel Basso is back as Peter Sutherland, and he’s bringing a largely new ensemble with him. The show swaps out most of its cast each season, and the final season has attracted some of its biggest names yet.

Luciane Buchanan is returning as Rose Larkin. Deadline reported in June 2026 (via TVLine) that Buchanan would be back after sitting out season 3 entirely, although how big her role is remains under wraps. Ryan was cagey when Deadline asked him about Rose back in February, pointing out only that she lives in the Bay Area while season 4 is set in Los Angeles. It also isn’t clear whether Rose was written back in before or after the decision to end the show.

Netflix has confirmed seven new cast members, announced in two waves in April and May 2026. Here’s the full cast so far, with character details as reported by Deadline:

Actor Character Who they’re playing Where you’ve seen them Gabriel Basso Peter Sutherland Our Night Agent, on his final mission Hillbilly Elegy, Super 8 Luciane Buchanan Rose Larkin Peter’s former partner and love interest from seasons 1 and 2 Chief of War, The New Legends of Monkey Trevante Rhodes Dom Peter’s new partner (series regular) Moonlight, Bird Box, Mea Culpa Li Jun Li Min Dom’s wife (series regular) Sinners, Babylon Elizabeth Lail Zoe Peter’s ex-fiancée (series regular) You, Five Nights at Freddy’s Titus Welliver Duval A special DOJ prosecutor (series regular) Bosch, The Town Abigail Breslin Cahlin A young FBI agent working Duval’s investigation into Night Action (series regular) Little Miss Sunshine, Zombieland David Denman Ford A veteran CIA agent who once led a Joint Terrorism Task Force (series regular) The Office, Mare of Easttown, Rebel Ridge Annabeth Gish Holland An FBI agent who joins the DOJ investigation into Peter (recurring) The X-Files, Midnight Mass

Rhodes’ Dom looks to be the partner Mosley teased in the closing moments of season 3, a scene Ryan has since described to Tudum as a “launching pad” for the final season. It also matches what he told TV Insider in February: “it’s a character we’ve never met before.” Zoe, Peter’s ex-fiancée, was only mentioned in passing back in season 1, and she arrives in the same season Rose returns.

Which season 3 characters are returning?

Ryan has said that other characters from season 3 will be back alongside Basso, but Netflix has yet to name names. Albert Jones’ Deputy Director Mosley feels like a safe bet given where the finale left things, and we’d expect to see at least something of Fola Evans-Akingbola’s Chelsea Arrington, but neither has been officially confirmed.

Supporting and guest cast for season 4

Beyond the names Netflix has announced, IMDb currently lists a handful of supporting players for the final season:

Kyle Butenhoff as Oakley

as Oakley Travis Hammer as Paul McHugh

as Paul McHugh Benny Ciaramello as Virgil Hayes

as Virgil Hayes Anika C. McFall as Special Agent Butler

as Special Agent Butler Jake I. Garcia as Alan

as Alan Tensaye Yosef as Eden

as Eden Kali Ladouceur as Lucy

as Lucy Louis Wendruck as a Senator

as a Senator Ariella Amar as Maya, who also appeared in an episode of season 3

As always with pre-release IMDb listings, treat these as unconfirmed until Netflix releases the full cast list.

How did The Night Agent season 3 end?

Warning: spoilers for season 3 ahead.

Season 3 saw Peter chase missing data analyst Jay Batra into a conspiracy that ran all the way to the Oval Office. The money laundering operation at Walcott Capital led back to First Lady Jenny Hagan, and President Hagan had been using fellow Night Agent Adam as his personal hitman, including to take out broker Jacob Monroe.

By the finale, the Hagans’ corruption was exposed live on air, Peter took a bullet to the leg fighting Adam, and the President and First Lady stepped down before the Senate could convict them. Here’s where everyone was left:

Peter told Mosley he needed a proper break, but plans to come back.

told Mosley he needed a proper break, but plans to come back. Mosley announced an internal investigation into every Night Agent and hinted he had a new partner in mind for Peter.

announced an internal investigation into every Night Agent and hinted he had a new partner in mind for Peter. Chelsea patched things up with Erik, and the pair are planning their wedding.

patched things up with Erik, and the pair are planning their wedding. Isabel published her reporting on the Monroe files, kept Peter’s name out of it, and headed for Barcelona.

published her reporting on the Monroe files, kept Peter’s name out of it, and headed for Barcelona. The Hagans left the White House in disgrace but landed a new media deal.

left the White House in disgrace but landed a new media deal. Freya appears to have been killed by The Father, who slipped a pill into her drink.

What to expect from The Night Agent season 4

Netflix is yet to release an official synopsis, but the casting and Ryan’s comments give us a good idea of where the story is heading.

Night Action itself is on trial

Ryan said at the time of the renewal that season 4 would ask whether the Night Action program can be justified at all, and the casting backs that up. Titus Welliver’s special prosecutor, Duval, is leading a Department of Justice investigation, with Abigail Breslin and Annabeth Gish playing FBI agents attached to it. That picks up directly from Mosley’s internal review, and Gish’s character is described as joining the investigation into Peter.

A new partner, an ex-fiancée, and Rose

Peter has spent most of the series working alone or dragging civilians into danger. Season 4 gives him a proper partner in Trevante Rhodes’ Dom, whose wife, Min, is also a series regular, suggesting we’ll see a Night Agent with an actual home life for once.

On the personal side, Elizabeth Lail’s Zoe is someone from Peter’s past who was only briefly mentioned in season 1, and Rose is back in the picture after a season away. Basso has teased that Peter will be making both new friends and new enemies this time around.

The fallout from the Monroe files

As we outlined when filming wrapped, Monroe’s death and the collapse of Walcott Capital leave a lot of dangerous people exposed. Former clients could come looking for revenge, and rivals may well try to fill the power vacuum. The Father is also still alive, having retired to raise his son.

The biggest season yet

Basso has kept plot details to himself, but he hasn’t been shy about the scale. Speaking to ScreenRant in September, he called the final season “nuts” and confirmed it’s the show’s biggest to date. He singled out the stunt team of Austin Brewer, Lance Elliot, and Josh Fried for the work they’ve put in, and also talked up the season’s B-plot and the cast attached to it.

What are the episode titles for The Night Agent season 4?

Season 4 will run for 10 episodes, matching every season to date. We revealed the episode titles in early November, although they’re not in any particular order:

“No Fate”

“Nothing But the Truth”

“Serpent’s Tooth, Thankless Child”

“Tell Me How I Die”

“The 405”

“The Answer”

“Error: Code Not Found”

“Gunboat Diplomacy”

“Network Not Available”

“Snakes on the Brain”

“The 405” is a nod to the Los Angeles freeway (or, for the web developers among you, the HTTP error code), and alongside “Error: Code Not Found” and “Network Not Available,” it points to a cyberattack or communications blackout playing a major role. “Serpent’s Tooth, Thankless Child” borrows from King Lear and points to a betrayal, while “Gunboat Diplomacy” hints that the stakes will stretch well beyond California.

Who is writing The Night Agent season 4?

Thanks to the Writers Guild of America directory, we know who has written all 10 episodes of the final season. Eight writers share the credits, with five of them penning two episodes apiece.

Episode Written by Episode 1 Munis Rashid Episode 2 Caitlin Parrish Episode 3 Anayat Fakhraie Episode 4 Imogen Browder Episode 5 Seth Fisher Episode 6 Mike Skerrett Episode 7 Caitlin Parrish & P. T. Philben Episode 8 Andres Jose Smith Episode 9 Anayat Fakhraie & Seth Fisher Episode 10 Munis Rashid & Imogen Browder

Munis Rashid bookends the season, writing the premiere solo and sharing the series finale with Imogen Browder. Three of the final four episodes are co-written, and showrunner Shawn Ryan doesn’t have a writing credit on any episode in the current listing.

Most of the room has been with the show for years. Rashid, Fakhraie, and Fisher have all been producers on the show since season 1 and have 14 previous episodes between them, while Browder has climbed from staff writer on season 1 to executive story editor on season 3. Andres Jose Smith joined as a staff writer on season 3, where he picked up his first script.

Who else is working on The Night Agent season 4?

No directors have been announced for the final season just yet, but several key crew members are listed for the new episodes:

Attila Szalay returns as director of photography, having shot two episodes of season 1.

returns as director of photography, having shot two episodes of season 1. Mari-An Ceo , costume designer on all ten episodes of season 1, is also back.

, costume designer on all ten episodes of season 1, is also back. Andrew Bernard continues as production designer, a role he’s held since season 2.

continues as production designer, a role he’s held since season 2. Chad Wanstreet is back as visual effects supervisor after overseeing season 3.

is back as visual effects supervisor after overseeing season 3. Josh Fried remains fight coordinator, as he has been since season 2.

remains fight coordinator, as he has been since season 2. James Scura, unit production manager on season 3, is listed as an executive producer.

Several pyrotechnicians and special effects technicians are also listed, which fits with the plane going up in flames behind Basso in his wrap teaser.

When will The Night Agent season 4 be released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Night Agent season 4 will be released in 2027, but hasn’t yet narrowed that down to a month or date.

That confirmation came alongside the wrap announcement and a short teaser from Basso, who promised the team had worked hard to deliver “an explosive series finale.”

January 2027 has been ruled out

If you’ve seen January 2027 doing the rounds, you can cross it off. The date came from a Deadline report on Gabriel Basso joining Apple TV’s Guilty Creatures, which mentioned in passing that the final season would premiere in January.

Matt’s Inside Line followed up with Netflix, and a rep for the streamer called the January timeframe “inaccurate,” stressing that nothing has been announced beyond a 2027 window. That always looked far too soon in any case, given that cameras only stopped rolling at the end of September.

So when will it be released?

What’s on Netflix understands that The Night Agent season 4 is currently targeting an early summer 2027 release. One source tells us that late June is the target, with June 24, 2027, floated specifically, although we’d stress that’s subject to change and Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything.

June 24 is a Thursday, and all three seasons to date have premiered on a Thursday. It would give the show just under nine months of post-production, and it lands only a week shy of the window we predicted when filming began, when we pegged the final season for the second half of 2027. Fingers crossed it’s sooner than June, though.

It would also mean a 16-month wait between seasons, a little longer than the 13 months between seasons 2 and 3, but nowhere near the almost two-year gap that preceded season 2.

We’ll keep this preview updated as soon as we get a release date, a trailer, or first-look images.

Are you looking forward to the final season of The Night Agent on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!