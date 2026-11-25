Based on the narrative non-fiction book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger, The Mosquito Bowl is the latest historical drama from co-writer/producer/director Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Patriot’s Day) that follows the lives of 4 standout college football players as they answer the call of duty to join the United States Marine Corps during World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The film adaptation is co-written by veteran screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who worked alongside Berg on his Netflix series American Primeval and has penned a recent historical sports-inspired drama with his script for the Depression-era Olympic rowing team story The Boys in the Boat.

Set in the first half of the 1940s, the film drops us into the “leatherhead” era of college football, an era that saw the highest popularity for the sport. 4 players – John McLaughry, Bob Bauman, Tony Butkovich, and Dave Schreiner – are on top of the college football world; breaking records, becoming All-Americans, and leading their men as captains of major college programs such as Wisconsin and Brown. Touchdown Tony Butkovich, in particular, had just been drafted in the first round into the NFL by the Cleveland Rams. Adored by fans as well as their best girls and loving families, these young men had the whole world ahead of them just as the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941. With everything to lose, these young men put all their ambitions aside as they enlist into the Marine Corps to be ultimately sent to Japan ahead of some of the bloodiest, most brutal battles of the war including the invasion of Okinawa.

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The film starts with a quote from President Herbert Hoover that reads:

Older Men declare war but it is youth that must fight and die and it is youth who must inherit the tribulation, the sorrow, and the triumphs.

Setting a tone that forces its audience to live in the impact of war and sit in the sheer unease of government decisions to change the lives of young men forever, Berg’s film adaptation follows quite closely to the spirit of Bissinger’s book; a book that ends every chapter with a list of soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

Berg, whose father was a Marine in the Korean War, explained as much during the Q&A following the opening night theatrical premiere:

“We made this film to remind people (of) the cost of war. We wanted to remind people of how precious the men and women who make up our armed services are and how careful we need to be because I assure you, if we ask Marines to go, they will go. And it’s very important, I think, that we understand the sacrifice that they will make for us today, and the sacrifice that they have made for us in the past.”

The Mosquito Bowl pulls no punches and doesn’t shy away from the brutality; removing the glamour and spirit of some WWII battle sequences of past films and replacing it with desaturated, visceral, and often punishing moments that put you face to face with the ugliness of death and sacrifice. The most effective of these scenes are those early moments of their first arrival in Japan as we’re not far removed from the vibrant colors and energy of the players’ pre-war lives; celebrating their finest days with their closest friends without knowing what may lie ahead.

In fact, the first hour of the film is what resonates the most with me; the rise, the joy of being on top, the camaraderie of teammates, the brash, smirking confidence of Tony Touchdown in the face of his competitors (cast and performed exceptionally well by my MVP of the film, Smile 2’s Ray Nicholson), the notoriety even among other soldiers in their unit followed immediately 8 weeks later being fully into the shit where it’s kill or be killed with mass chaos, confusion, and disillusion surrounding you at all times.

However, the second half of the film is where it starts to buckle under the weight of its stunted character building and begs to ask if the film justifies its existence beyond a fitting tribute to worthy men that have already been immortalized in Bissinger’s book. The Mosquito Bowl finds itself being more about reverence and miring in inhumanity. The sobering costs of war may be an admirable thematic element if more time was spent with real insights and deeper conversations from its leads. Given the wide array and sheer volume of WWII stories that preceded this one, many of incredible scope and writing, it’s hard to not feel like the film is simply echoing its predecessors and diving into the grooves of well-worn territory. War is hell, war is relentless, war is tragic, war is unnerving; with WWII being the behemoth example of it all, which is why it has been covered to such great detail.

No story from the era seems unworthy or without emotional resonance. However, the takeaway from your story has to be more than “war takes away,” even if Berg’s own reasoning from the quote earlier seems to be accurate to the film itself. In this era of current wars all over Europe and around the globe, we could all use a refresher on what we lose as humanity when the cause doesn’t match the stakes, but this movie could have used a deeper, elevated screenplay to make the entirety of its runtime matter. And if anyone from the College Football Hall of Fame is reading this, I hope you took away from the film, and possibly the Q&A afterwards, that record-breaking Touchdown Tony should be in your hallowed halls.

The thing that The Mosquito Bowl could be most proud of is the casting of their lead characters and their performances, giving power and grace to the incredible servicemen and athletes that they embodied. Bill Skarsgard (IT, Nosferatu) as Bob Bauman, Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Masters of the Universe) as John McLaughry, relative cinematic newcomer Tom Francis (Jay Kelly) as Dave Schreiner, and my favorite performance Ray Nicholson (Borderline, Novocaine) as Tony Butkovich all did an impressive job of utilizing their unique presence and captivating looks to capture the energy of the moment in a film that sucks the life out of them before giving them back just enough in the titular bowl. Peter Berg specifically mentioned their passion, sincerity, and desire to be a part of something and, for a film like this to work at all, these gifted young actors had to sell so much that maybe the page did not allow.

Overall, The Mosquito Bowl is a noble tribute to great young men who did what most of us could not: have the talent and leadership to make great things happen on the highest level and put all of that on the line to serve something even greater. A heavy film with a heavy heart that doesn’t want you to feel comfortable once the bullets start flying. The strength of the lead performances, the music by Explosions in the Sky, the sound design, and intimately brutal cinematography make for an engaging watch that unfortunately cannot overcome a lesser screenplay with not enough emotionally resonant moments to consider beyond the tragedies of war that have been well covered in the great works of the genre.

Watch The Mosquito Bowl If You Liked

Lone Survivor

Mile 22

The Boys in the Boat

The Forgotten Battle

MVP of The Mosquito Bowl

Ray Nicholson as Tony Butkovich

Over the last couple of years, Ray Nicholson has started to really come into his own, creating a template for a career that could truly blossom. With undeniable energy and megawatt genetic gifts of his smile, eyes, and charm, Nicholson has tapped into a manic spirit with bold characters that capture the imagination and hold the center of the frame. As Touchdown Tony Butkovich, Ray lends his own brash nature and impressive athleticism to a man who seemed to have it in spades while also being able to show his range when those same traits are drained from him after the tragedy of combat has stripped it away.

A fascinating tale of exceptional men who deserve their moment in the sun, The Mosquito Bowl will engage you at times, brutalize you at times, and make you wonder if what we ask of our soldiers is worth the toll. While it may not measure up to recent WWII story successes and fall short on building their leads and themes into something deeper or profound, the film works when it does because the cast, the production values, and the men the cast embodies will capture your attention.