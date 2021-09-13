Neill Blomkamp’s Oats Studios Series Coming to Netflix in October 2021

If you love Netflix’s Love, Death and Robots, another series is coming soon to Netflix which is similar in scope. We’re referring to a collection of experimental CG movies that often delve into sci-fi and horror from the director Neill Blomkamp.

Oats Studios season 1 (dubbed as volume 1 elsewhere) is set to arrive on October 1st (on Netflix US – other regions may vary) and comes from the visionary director Neill Blomkamp who is behind films such as District 9, Elysium and Chappie. It’s produced by the independent studio that Blomkamp is the founder of that is reportedly a “self-sufficient movie lab” that sought to sidestep Hollywood in getting great-looking CG films released.

It’s a package of short films that delve into sci-fi and horror themes. Netflix describes what’s coming as “a series of experimental short films that envision post-apocalyptic worlds and nightmarish scenarios”.

You can see the first teaser for the collection which was released in 2017.

The collection is currently available in full on YouTube meaning if you want to get the jump on the Netflix release you can do so now.

One of the most-watched shorts that will feature in this collection is Rakka that released in 2017. The 22-minute movie stars Sigourney Weaver (Alien) and is set in a dystopian future where an alien group has colonized the Earth and a band of human survivors look to fight them. The movie has amassed 22 million views on YouTube.

Again, that short is available online via YouTube but if you’re wanting to save it for your big screen (which we recommend) hold off until October 1st.

The shorts that are expected to make up volume 1 include:

Rakka

Cooking with Bill

Kapture

Praetoria

God: City

Zygote

Gdansk

Among the other major names to lend performances to the series includes Dakota Fanning, Carly Pope, Alec Gillis, Robert Hobbs and Eugene Khumbanyiwa.

Blomkamp is also currently promoting his new movie with IFC Films, Demonic. It’s also been long-rumored he’ll helm Alien 5 but that’s yet to come to light.

Will you be checking out Oats Studios on October 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.