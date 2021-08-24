‘Nightbooks’ Starring Krysten Ritter: Coming to Netflix in September 2021

The last we saw of Krysten Ritter on Netflix was in the last season of Jessica Jones, now the actress returns to play the villain in the exciting family fantasy-horror movie Nightbooks. We have everything you need to know about Nightbooks, including the trailer, cast, plot, and Netflix release date.

Nightbooks is an upcoming Netflix Original family fantasy-horror movie directed by David Yarovesky and adapted from the screenplay written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The screenplay itself is also an adaptation of J.A. White’s book of the same name.

When is the Nightbooks Netflix release date?

Nightbooks will be available to stream exclusively and globally on Netflix on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

What is the plot of Nightbooks?

The synopsis for Nightbooks has been provided by Netflix:

When Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by an evil witch in her magical apartment and must tell a scary story every night to stay alive, he teams up with another prisoner, Yasmin, to find a way to escape.

Who are the cast members of Nightbooks?

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is arguably the biggest name attached to the Netflix Original with the remainder of the cast being young up-and-comers.

Here’s a breakdown of who will feature in Nightbooks:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Krysten Ritter Jessica Jones, Big Eyes, Breaking Bad Yasmin Lidya Jewett Good Girls, Feel the Beat, Hidden Figures Alex Winslow Fegley Come Play, Timmy Failure, Spinning Gold Mom Jess Brown Private Eyes, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Tapped Out Jenny Khiyla Aynee Work It, Ponysitters Club, Holly Hobbie Mia Miley Haik The Wedding Planners, Good Witch, Monster Todd Luxton Handspiker The Handmaid’s Tale, PAW Patrol, Clifford the Big Red Dog Newsie Liam Couvion The Card, The Bird Men, Boys vs. Girls Little Natasha Taylor Belle The Handmaid’s Tale, Sea of Suspicion, Falling Cody Eden Gjoka *Debuting in Nightbooks*

What is the runtime of Nightbooks?

Nightbooks has a confirmed runtime of 100 minutes.

When and where did the production of Nightbooks take place?

Filming for Nightbooks began on October 14th, 2021, and came to an end by December 17th, 2020. By April 3rd, 2021 the feature was officially in post-production.

Are you looking forward to the release of Nightbooks on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!