Michelle Dockery and Jessica Gunning Lead Netflix’s Tropical Survival Drama ‘Feral’

The lead cast has been set for Netflix’s exciting new survival drama, Feral. Michelle Dockery, Jessica Gunning, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Quintessa Swindell will star, alongside Dolly de Leon. With production gearing up to start soon, here is everything we know about the series so far.

Writer and executive producer Jude Mack is spearheading the adaptation of Shirley Conran’s best-selling 1980s novel Savages. Joining Mack behind the camera is Emma Freeman, who also serves as executive producer. Laurie Borg produces Feral, with Hera Pictures producing in association with Warner Bros. International Television Production. Liza Marshall, Bria Thomas, Hamish Lewis, and David Belshaw round out the executive producing team.

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Speaking on the new series, writer and executive producer Jude Mack said:

Feral is a wild, messy journey of self-discovery and it’s a complete dream to be carrying Shirley Conran’s torch alongside Hera and Netflix. I can’t wait for people to meet these funny, brutal, bold women. I’m obsessed with them and hope audiences will be too.

Hera Pictures founder and executive producer Liza Marshall adds:

We’re delighted to be working with the incredibly talented Jude Mack to bring Shirley Conran’s best-selling novel to the screen. The extraordinary female characters at the heart of the show will be pushed to extremes, behave deliciously badly and have a whole lot of fun along the way. Emma Freeman is the perfect director to take us on the ride, and Netflix have wholeheartedly embraced the scale and ambition of the show.

What is the plot of Feral?

Netflix’s synopsis reads:

Feral is a thrilling, darkly funny story of adventure and survival, based on Shirley Conran’s best-selling 1980’s novel, Savages. Four very different women accompany their mining executive husbands on a corporate holiday to a beautiful but lethal tropical island. When the men’s shady deals land them all in danger, the women must learn to survive the jungle – and each other. Can they put aside their differences, self-doubts and vanities to stay alive?

Who are the cast members of Feral?

The four lead actresses are Michelle Dockery, Jessica Gunning, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Quintessa Swindell.

Michelle Dockery plays Julia. She is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey for 5 seasons and 3 films. She has also starred in two Netflix projects, the gritty western drama Godless and the political drama Anatomy of a Scandal.

Jessica Gunning stars as Annie. The actress is best known for her role as Martha Scott in Netflix’s viral sensation Baby Reindeer, a performance that swept the awards circuit and won Best Supporting Actress at the Emmys, BAFTAs, Film Independent Spirit, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

Genevieve O’Reilly plays Silvana. The actress is best known for her role as Mon Mothma in the Star Wars franchise, which she has reprised numerous times, but most notably in Andor. She has also starred in Prime and Sky Atlantic’s Tin Star. O’Reilly previously starred in Netflix’s Australian drama series Glitch and period drama My Brilliant Career.

Quintessa Swindell plays Suzy. The actress is best known for Black Adam, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Prime Target, and Netflix’s teen drama series Trinkets.

The only supporting cast member announced so far is Dolly de Leon (Avatar the Last Airbender), who will play Elena.

What is the production status for Feral?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix has confirmed that “Filming will commence in Australia this year.”

We previously reported in our preview of shows and movies filming this fall that filming would begin sometime in October 2026 and run through February 2027.

When will Feral be released on Netflix?

Feral’s release date or release window has not been announced yet.

Given the filming schedule, we expect the series to land on Netflix in late 2027 or early 2028. We can expect some confirmation on whether the series will be released on Netflix in 2027 when the streaming service releases its 2027 series slate.

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed that there will be 7 episodes. Each episode will run approximately 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Feral on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!