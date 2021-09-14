Netflix Japanese Movie ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’: Coming to Netflix in November 2021 & What We Know So Far

Netflix invests lots of money into bringing the very best of East Asian content to its global audience, and one such movie we’re excited about is the upcoming release of We Couldn’t Become Adults. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about We Couldn’t Become Adults, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

We Couldn’t Become Adults is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romance directed by Yoshihiro Mori and Hayato Kawai. The screenplay was written by Ryô Takada, who is most well known for writing the movies You’re Not Normal Either! and Ura Aka L’Aventure.

Upon release, We Couldn’t Become Adults will only be the third Japanese Netflix Original movie to arrive in 2021.

When is the Netflix release date of We Couldn’t Become Adults?

It has been confirmed that We Couldn’t Become Adults will premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 5th, 2021.

What is the plot of We Couldn’t Become Adults?

Years after losing contact with a lost love, a downtrodden and forty-something Sako Makoto receives an unexpected friend request on social media which leads him to reminisce about the past and the hopes and dreams he once had in simpler times.

Who are the cast members of We Couldn’t Become Adults?

It’s an extensive and talented cast list that subscribers can look forward to watching in We Couldn’t Become Adults:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sato Makoto Moriyama Mirai Mi wo Tsukushi Ryouricho | Meoto Zenzai | Enka: Gold Rush Kato Kaori Ito Sairi The Naked Director 2 | The Limit | Itsumademo Shiroi Hane Miyoshi Hideaki Hagiwara Masato Anata niwa Watasanai | Ishi Tsubute | Yamaonna Nikki Sekiguchi Kenta Higashide Masahiro Pure | Akuto: Kagaisha Tsuiseki Chosa | Gochisousan Mysterious Woman Sumire Tourism | Mellow | River’s Edge Nanase Toshihiko Shinohara Atsushi One Man’s Son | A Town and a Tall Chimney | | Harunareya Ishida Megumi Oshima Yuko Tokyo Tarareba Musume | Asa ga Kita | Galileo 2 Mayu Hanayagi Nozomi The Werewolf Game: Death Game’s Operator Hosoi Shinohara Yushin Todome no Kiss | Sego-don | We Made a Beautiful Bouquet Taniguchi Okayama Amane Doki no Sakura | Vile Van! | Hotel Royal Miyajima Okuna Eita SR Saitama’s Rapper: Mike’s Lane | Onna Joushu Naotora | Ouroboros

Further supporting roles will feature cast members Ishii LaSalle, Takashima Masanobu, Hira Takehiro, and Katayama Moemi. The names and importance of their roles haven’t been revealed.





What is the runtime of We Couldn’t Become Adults?

It has been confirmed that the runtime of the feature is 124 minutes.

When and where did filming take place for We Couldn’t Become Adults?

All of the filming took place in Tokyo, Japan with principal photography starting on May 16th, 2021, and ending by August 18th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of We Couldn't Become Adults on Netflix?