Netflix K-Drama ‘Black Knight’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Filming is on going for the sci-fi k-drama Netflix series 'Black Knight.'

Currently filming is an exciting sci-fi k-drama series coming to Netflix in 2023, Black Knight. Set in a dystopian future, we fully expect Black Knight to be another South Korean hit on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Black Knight season 1.

Black Knight is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original sci-fi series based on the webtoon Taekbaegisa by Lee Yoon Kyun. The series is directed by Cho Ui Seok known for his screenwriting and directorial work on Cold Eyes and Master.

When is the Black Knight Netflix release date?

There is still a chance that Black Knight could arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022, however, we’re now under the impression that the k-drama will be released on Netflix in 2023.

The streaming service has yet to confirm a release date for Black Knight, but we’re predicting we’ll see the k-drama arrive in early 2023.

What is the plot of Black Knight?

In the year 2071, only 1% of the world population has survived the toxic air pollution that has ravaged the planet. For those that remain, society has been restructured into a strict social class where people rarely leave their homes and are required to wear gas masks because of the pollution. Citizens rely upon the Knights, a group of specialized delivery drivers, to get their supplies and protect them from thieves.

Who are the cast members of Black Knight?

It’s a Netflix debut for actor Kim Woo Bin. The popular model and actor previously starred in the likes of The Heirs and School 2013. He’ll also be starring in the upcoming Netflix K-Drama Our Blues.

Since making her acting debut in 2010, TV personality Esom has starred in only five dramas, making Black Knight her first for Netflix and sixth overall.

So far only a small number of cast members have been revealed for Black Knight. We expect more to be revealed in the upcoming months.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
5-8 Kim Woo Bin The Heirs | School 2013 | A Gentleman’s Dignity
Seol Ah Esom Taxi Driver | Save Me 2 | Because This Is My First Life
Ryu Seok Song Seung Heon The Great Show | Player | Dinner Mate
April Kang Yoo Seok I Have Not Done My Best Yet | Light On Me | Growing Season
TBA Kim Eui Sung Taxi Driver | Arthdal Chronicles | Mr. Sunshine

What is the production status of Black Knight?

Official Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 05/09/2022)

Filming took place for Black Knight earlier in 2022, starting in March and ending by the Summer. Our sources are showing that post-production has also been completed on the k-drama and all we’re waiting for now is marketing material and the Netflix release date.

Are you looking forward to the release of Black Knight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

