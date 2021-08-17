Netflix Polish Thriller Series ‘Open Your Eyes’: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix at the end of August is an exciting new Polish thriller, Open Your Eyes. Certainly, a series that will keep you on your toes, Open Your Eyes could be the most successful Polish Original to date. We have everything you need to know about Open Your Eyes, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Open Your Eyes is an upcoming Polish Netlfix Original thriller series based on the screenplay written by Kasper Bajon, Igor Brejdygant and Milena Dutkowska. The screenplay itself is based on the Polish novel Druga szansa by author Katarzyna Berenika Miszczuk. The production company behind the series is Mediabrigade and was co-financed by Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej.

Upon release, Open Your Eyes will become the fourth Polish Original series produced by Netflix, proceeding the likes of 1983, The Woods and Sexify.

When is the Open Your Eyes Netflix release date?

Open Your Eyes will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.

What is the plot of Open Your Eyes?

After a tragic accident kills her family, it ultimately leaves teenage Julka in a treatment centre for amnesia, she begins to have strange dreams that seem all too visceral and real. When Julka begins to question the reality around her and tries to discover the truth, she attempts to escape the facility and the world around her.

Who is in the cast of Open Your Eyes season 1?

Below is the confirmed cast list for the first season of Open Your Eyes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Julka Maria Wawreniuk Who Are You | Silent Disco Adam Ignacy Liss Erotica 2022 | Television Theater | Better Half TBA Marta Nieradkiewicz Floating Skyscrapers | Wild Roses | Pakt TBA Marcin Czarnik Son of Saul | The Witcher | The Reverse TBA Sara Celler-Jezierska Erotica 2022 | Pierwsza milosc | Ambassada TBA Michal Sikorski Sonata | Czarna Owca | Be Prepared TBA Zuzanna Galewicz Na dobre i na zle TBA Wojciech Dolatowski *Debuting in Open Your Eyes* TBA Klaudia Koscista Listy do M. 4 | Aquaeium | Domek dla lalek TBA Dawid Kartaszewicz Barwy szcescia | Time of Honor | Komisarz Alex

What is the episode count for Open Your Eyes season 1?

It has already been confirmed that the Polish thriller is a six-episode series. All six episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Are you looking forward to the release of Open Your Eyes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!