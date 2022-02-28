Netflix Releasing ‘Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between’ in Summer 2022

Set to arrive on Netflix in Summer 2022 is a new film from Ace Entertainment is Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between a new young adult romantic comedy. Here are your first early details on the new feature film.

The new feature film, which has concluded production, is based on Jennifer E. Smith’s best-selling 2015 novel of the same name.

Michael Lewen will make his feature film directorial debut with this film having previously served as producer on titles like Oh Jerome, No and Netflix’s Love series where he also directed an episode.

According to ProductionWeekly, principal photography for the movie took place between October and November 2020 with additional filming having taken place between August and September 2021 in Manitoba, Canada.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The romantic comedy centers around Claire and Aidan who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.”

Alongside the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Jordan Fisher (Work It, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Master), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, The Bear) and Nico Hiraga (Moxie, Booksmart) would star.

IMDb also lists a number of actors and actresses attached to the project too including Julia Benson (Seasoned with Love), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek), Sarah Grey (Power Rangers), Em Haine (Deadpool), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland), Sarah Hayward (Schmigadoon!), and Djouliet Amara (Seance).

Ace Entertainment is behind the incredibly popular To All The Boy trilogy of movies that were released on Netflix between 2018 and 2021. The production company founded in 2017 is also currently working on XO, Kitty for Netflix which is set to begin filming at the end of March 2022. That series is a spin-off to All The Boys with Anna Cathcart set to return to reprise her role. Netflix also licensed their Nickelodeon series, Are You Afraid of the Dark? last year.

Will you be checking out Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between when it releases on Netflix this summer? Let us know in the comments.