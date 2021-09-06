Netflix News > Netflix Slasher-Horror ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix Slasher-Horror ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 6, 2021, 6:54 am EST
As a part of Netflix’s Halloween line-up in 2021, the long-time-coming horror-slasher There’s Someone Inside Your House will premiere on Netflix in October 2021. We have everything you need to know about There’s Someone Inside Your House including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

There’s Someone Inside Your House is an upcoming American Netflix Original slasher-horror directed by Patrick Brice, and based on the book There’s Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins, which was adapted into a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

The movie has been produced by 21 Laps Entertainment with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy as an executive producer. James Wan is also an acting executive producer through his own production company Atomic Monster Productions.

When is the Netflix release date for There’s Someone Inside Your House?

Netflix has confirmed that the slasher-horror is coming to Netflix as a part of their Halloween season line-up on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021.

theres someone inside your house netflix trailer

What is the plot of There’s Someone Inside Your House?

The plot for There’s Someone Inside Your House has been provided by Netflix:

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

Who are the cast of There’s Someone Inside Your House?

It’s an extensive and large cast for There’s Someone Inside Your House:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Katie Koons Sarah Dugdale Virgin River | In the Shadow of the Moon | Death of a Cheerleader
Makani Young Sydney Park Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists | Santa Clarita Diet | The Walking Dead
Olivia Grace Kayla Heller Superman and Lois | The Order | Good Morning Christmas!
Oliver Larsson Theodore Pellerin Genesis | Never Rarely Sometimes | On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Deputy Chris Larsson Andrew Dunbar Dragged Across Concrete | Arrow | Travelers
Hailey Emilija Baranac To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Riverdale | Beyond
Jackson Pace Markian Tarasiuk Virgin River | Christmas Jars | Status Update
TBA Burkley Duffield Warcraft: The Beginning | Beyond | Supernatural
Alex Asjha Cooper Everybody Wants Some!! | Hysteria | Friday Night Lights
Witt Anthony Timpano A Score to Settle | Riverdale
Zach Dale Whibley Ice | October Faction | Blood & Treasure
TBA Diego Josef The Ballad of Lefty Brown | Goliath | Message from the King
Kayla Ivy Matheson Under the Silver Lake | The New Romantic | The Lears
Mr. Sandford William MacDonald Riverdale | The Terror | Travelers
Gam BJ Harrison Tooth Fairy | 2012 | Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Abigail Tedra Rodgers Supergirl | Come True | Here & After
Stacy Jade Falcon Legends of Tomorrow | The Package | Date My Dad
TBA Jesse LaTourette Boy Erased | Z Nation |

Some of the cast members above have already been featured in roles for Netflix Originals. For Netflix subscribers, you’ll recognize Sydney Park as Winter in Santa Clarita Diet, and her role as Kiera in Moxie. However, the actress is more well known for her role in The Walking Dead as Cyndie, a member of the Oceanside community.

theres someone inside your house sydney park netflix

Sydney Park in The Walking Dead (left) and Santa Clarita Diet (right)

When and where did filming take place for There’s Someone Inside Your House?

Filming for There’s Someone Inside Your House took place two years ago when principal photography began on August 22nd, 2019. The shooting lasted for roughly two months and came to an end on October 18th, 2019.

All of the filming took place in Canada and was shot between locations in British Columbia and Manitoba.

The production company behind the creation of the movie will be very familiar to Netflix subscribers. 21 Laps Entertainment, the same company behind Netflix’s Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, I Am Not Okay with This, and Dash & Lily.

What is the runtime of There’s Someone Inside Your House?

The runtime of the movie is listed on IMDb as 96 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of There’s Someone Inside Your House? Let us know in the comments below!

