Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3: Expected Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is heading into its endgame. The third and final season has already wrapped production, Netflix has locked in a 2027 release, and the first look at Fire Lord Ozai has arrived. What’s in store for the finale? Who has been cast? What are the seven episodes called? Here’s everything we know about Season 3 so far.

The Avatar Universe has seen a resurgence in 2026 thanks to new projects from Avatar Studios, the umbrella production company founded by Avatar co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. On that side of things, the franchise has made huge strides at Paramount+. Projects include the requisite sequel movie Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender and the new animated series Avatar: Seven Havens, chronicling the story of the next Avatar in the cycle after Korra. Looking ahead to the future, there are even more Avatar projects in the pipeline, including Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, telling the story of the Avatar who existed three generations before Aang.

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Of course, Netflix also jumped on the hype in 2024 through its live-action adaptation. So far, the adaptation has garnered mixed ratings from viewers; it takes a grittier approach compared to the original, and it dropped a lot of animated storylines in its translation to live-action. Even so, it’s far and away the best attempt at a live-action adaptation, surpassing M. Night Shyamalan’s panned 2010 movie (which didn’t set a high bar).

Netflix’s remake will officially conclude in 2027 with its planned third and final season, bringing the saga to its natural conclusion. Looking ahead to what’s in store for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3, we’ve compiled everything you need to know down below, from cast updates, episode titles and storylines to when we can expect to see it on the streamer.

How has Avatar: The Last Airbender performed on Netflix?

Viewership figures on the remake have been precarious, to say the least. Back in 2024, it opened with an impressive 21.2 million views in its first four days, beating the live-action One Piece, which opened at 18.5 million views.

However, when Avatar Season 2 premiered on June 25, 2026, it saw a substantial drop-off in returning viewers, with just 8.7 million views in its first four days — a more than 50% drop in initial viewership. There was no worry about cancellation though, since Netflix renewed the series through conclusion shortly after Season 1, with seasons 2 and 3 filming back-to-back.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 1 and Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 2 Netflix titles: Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2. Combined total: 29,900,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 1 and Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 1 21,200,000 1 Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2 8,700,000 2

First Look at Avatar Season 3

On September 3, 2026, Netflix officially confirmed that the final season will arrive in 2027 and unveiled one still from the upcoming season, featuring Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, the overarching nemesis of the entire series who Aang must ultimately face. Alongside the image, Netflix teased that Aang and the gang will head “deeper into the Fire Nation” in the final season.

What to expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3

While Netflix’s Avatar has lost a lot of the original story after being translated into live-action — a creative move to streamline the narrative for the different medium — the series still retains the core structure of the animated saga. Season 1 concluded with the Siege of the North and the huge victory for the Northern Water Tribe against the Fire Nation. Season 2 ended with Zuko’s choice to betray Team Avatar to side with his sister Azula, who struck down Aang while he was in the Avatar State. In the fallout, the Fire Nation ultimately seized control of the Earth Kingdom capital Ba Sing Se, and Uncle Iroh was arrested after holding off Azula so that Katara could escape with Aang.

Season 3 adapts Book 3: Fire, the third and final chapter in the saga. At the beginning, the world believes that the Avatar is dead, and the Earth Kingdom is conquered. With Aang feeling physically weak and mentally fatigued, he knows that he must recover and continue to work quietly. Team Avatar goes undercover deep inside the Fire Nation, wearing enemy disguises. Aang also grows hair to conceal his Air Nomad tattoo.

Despite facing defeat in Ba Sing Se, there’s worse still to come: Sozin’s Comet approaches, which will boost the power of Fire Lord Ozai to frighteningly high levels. However, before then, the Day of the Black Sun arrives; a solar eclipse that temporarily wanes the powers of firebending, and the perfect time for Team Avatar to strike.

With only seven episodes to work with (more on that below), expect the first half of Book 3 to be streamlined considerably. Rumors suggest that standalone episodes such as The Painted Lady and The Runaway are among the likeliest to be cut, with the invasion of the Fire Nation seemingly pulled forward to the middle of the season.

What upcoming storylines and key moments are we most excited to see in Season 3? We’ve listed some of the best below:

Warning: The below descriptions contain spoilers.

Sokka’s Master : After realizing that he’s the most vulnerable member of the team, Sokka decides to take up the art of swordsmanship. To master the blade, he seeks guidance from Piandao, one of the most celebrated swordsmen in the Four Nations.

: After realizing that he’s the most vulnerable member of the team, Sokka decides to take up the art of swordsmanship. To master the blade, he seeks guidance from Piandao, one of the most celebrated swordsmen in the Four Nations. The Puppetmaster: Our team happens across a mysterious innkeeper, Hama, and learns that she’s a member of the Southern Water Tribe who was taken prisoner by the Fire Nation when the war broke out. Hama teaches Katara the dark art of blood-bending.

The Day of the Black Sun : A two-parter in the original cartoon. Our team launches an invasion of the Fire Nation during a solar eclipse, when their powers are weakened.

: A two-parter in the original cartoon. Our team launches an invasion of the Fire Nation during a solar eclipse, when their powers are weakened. The Avatar and the Fire Lord : Through a shared vision, Aang and Zuko learn the history of Avatar Roku and Fire Lord Sozin, once close friends, and how their falling out set the Hundred Year War in motion.

: Through a shared vision, Aang and Zuko learn the history of Avatar Roku and Fire Lord Sozin, once close friends, and how their falling out set the Hundred Year War in motion. The Firebending Masters: Aang and Zuko travel to the ruins of the Sun Warriors, the original source of firebending, where they meet the last two dragons, Ran and Shaw, and learn the true meaning of fire through the Dancing Dragon form.

The Boiling Rock : Another two-parter in the original cartoon, this storyline chronicles an epic breakout of the near-impenetrable Fire Nation prison. Fan-favorite Suki is also heavily involved in this arc.

: Another two-parter in the original cartoon, this storyline chronicles an epic breakout of the near-impenetrable Fire Nation prison. Fan-favorite Suki is also heavily involved in this arc. Sozin’s Comet: The epic finale to the saga, and the final confrontation between Aang and Fire Lord Ozai. It also features Zuko and Katara’s Agni Kai against Azula for the Fire Nation throne, and the liberation of Ba Sing Se by the Order of the White Lotus.

How many episodes are in Season 3, and what are they called?

Season 3 will consist of seven episodes, matching the slightly reduced count of Season 2. The episode titles and writers were first revealed back in May 2026, and they offer some big clues as to what each hour will adapt:

The Khandul — Written by Helen Shang. Likely covering Aang’s recovery and spiritual journey following Azula’s lightning strike. Eight Minutes — Written by Teresa Huang. A solar eclipse lasts roughly eight minutes, which strongly suggests the Day of the Black Sun invasion has been moved up to early in the season. Spirit of All Nations — Written by Emily Kim. Likely adapting The Avatar and the Fire Lord, exploring the history of Roku and Sozin. Ghosts of the Old World — Written by Keely MacDonald. Likely adapting The Firebending Masters, with Aang and Zuko visiting the Sun Warriors. Fire Remakes the World — Written by showrunner Christine Boylan. Likely covering Ozai’s plan to use Sozin’s Comet to burn the Earth Kingdom and crown himself Phoenix King, possibly alongside the Boiling Rock. Two Islands — Written by Phinneas Kiyomura. Likely Ember Island, plus Aang’s encounter with the Lion Turtle. All Who Stand Against the Flame — Written by Gabriel Llanas. The series finale, adapting the four-part Sozin’s Comet.

As for who’s behind the camera, Jabbar Raisani — who also serves as executive producer, supervising director and head of visual effects — directs the first two episodes and the series finale. Rachel Goldberg (Agatha All Along, Gen V) directs episodes 3 and 4, while Karen Gaviola directs episodes 5 and 6.

Avatar cast and crew tease what’s in store for Season 3

If there’s one thing that the Team Avatar wants you to know ahead of the third season, it’s that this is a high-stakes grand finale. “The stakes are extremely high,” star Gordon Cormier (Aang) teased in a conversation with Netflix. “Aang will be faced with mental challenges — remembering who he is, accepting he could have died in the Avatar State and ended the Avatar Cycle.”

As for whether Aang actually died at the end of Season 2, Cormier is keeping it ambiguous. He “does die or almost dies, depending on how you interpret it,” the actor said, adding: “Maybe hope gets crushed, maybe hope succeeds. That’s what makes Season 3 so exciting.”

Aang isn’t the only one carrying baggage into the final season. Ian Ousley (Sokka) says his character will be wrestling with his decision to flee the fight in the Season 2 finale. “He may struggle with the decision he made, with what it means to be a warrior, a man, and an older brother,” Ousley said. “He might feel like he’s let Aang down, and that could be eating away at him at the beginning of Season 3.”

Kiawentiio (Katara), meanwhile, warned that “there’s a big storm brewing for Katara,” noting that after “a lot of trauma in a short time,” everything is “bubbling up” going into Season 3. She also hinted that Katara’s decision to use the Spirit Oasis water on Aang “becomes more important later.” Miyako (Toph) teased that Toph’s newfound metalbending “gives us the opportunity for very fun fan-favorite moments in Season 3.”

Additionally, it seems like Azula will have a larger arc in the requisite episodes. The adaptation has already expanded her story from what we saw in the animated series, and according to showrunner and executive producer Christine Boylan, her storyline in Season 3 is among the most exciting. “The ending of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3 were always in our heads from that first week in the [writers] room,” she teased. “I’m excited about the storyline she has in Season 2; I’m obsessed with the storyline she has in Season 3.”

Dallas Liu (Zuko) and Elizabeth Yu (Azula) shared their own thoughts on the final season in an interview with ScreenRant. “Season 3 will always be my favorite from the cartoon,” Liu said. “It’s going to make you cry, it’s going to make you laugh, it’s going to make you angry.” Liu also revealed that Boylan pitched the Fire Nation storyline to the cast as “Fire Nation Succession,” with Yu joking that “we’re all trying to get that job.” As for the show coming to an end, Yu admitted: “I’m more bitter than sweet about ending the show.”

Who is in the cast?

We’ve listed all of the returning cast down below:

Gordon Cormier as Aang

as Aang Kiawentiio as Katara

as Katara Ian Ousley as Sokka

as Sokka Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

as Prince Zuko Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

as Uncle Iroh Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

as Princess Azula Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

as Fire Lord Ozai Miyako (formerly credited as Miya Cech) as Toph Beifong

(formerly credited as Miya Cech) as Toph Beifong Maria Zhang as Suki

as Suki Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

as Ty Lee Thalia Tran as Mai

as Mai Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong

as Jeong Jeong Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li

as Lo and Li Lily Gao as Ursa

as Ursa Madison Hu as Fei

as Fei Dichen Lachman as Avatar Yangchen

as Avatar Yangchen Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi

While not officially confirmed, we also expect a number of other supporting cast members to feature too, including the likes of Jamie Sie as the Cabbage Merchant, Lawrence Kao as Avatar Roku, and Shintaro Kanaoya as Lao Beifong.

Who has joined the cast for Season 3?

Netflix has confirmed the addition of two new cast members for Season 3, playing key characters who appear in the animated series. These are:

Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Piandao — Voiced by the legendary Robert Patrick in the original series, Piandao is a Fire Nation bladesmith and swordmaster who teaches Sokka the discipline of swordsmanship.

(Ratched) as Piandao — Voiced by the legendary Robert Patrick in the original series, Piandao is a Fire Nation bladesmith and swordmaster who teaches Sokka the discipline of swordsmanship. Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves) as Hama — The last waterbender from her village to be captured during Fire Nation raids, Hama discovered a bending skill that no one else can do: blood-bending, and she teaches Katara how to wield it.

It’s also worth noting that the character Chief Hakoda has reportedly been recast for the third season. Previously played by Joel Montgrand, the role will now be played by Adam Beach (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Smoke Signals), according to Deadline. Netflix has not officially confirmed the recast nor provided a reason for it. Julie Tao has also reportedly joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Casting calls we obtained ahead of production also pointed to several other new roles, including a retired-yet-intense military commander appearing in a single episode (possibly a new warden for the Boiling Rock) and a playful, clever professor who may be a remix of the animated series’ Professor Shaw.

When did Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 film?

Season 3 was shot back-to-back with Season 2 following a short hiatus, a decision designed to keep production efficient and ensure the young cast didn’t age out of their roles. Season 2 wrapped in March 2025, with cameras rolling again on Season 3 in May 2025. The production spent roughly a month on location in Iceland (believed to be standing in for the Fire Nation) before returning to its home base in Vancouver, where filming officially wrapped on November 10, 2025.

Marking the end of production on the series, Boylan said: “When we started working on Season 2, we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy. And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production.” Boylan and Raisani took over as showrunners for Seasons 2 and 3 after original showrunner Albert Kim stepped back following Season 1, though Kim remains on board as an executive producer.

When does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 land on Netflix?

Given that Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 has completed filming after shooting back-to-back with Season 2, the wait for the final season won’t be too substantial. Netflix has officially confirmed a 2027 release, but it has not yet announced a specific date. With the season currently in post-production, we estimate that it’ll land on the streamer around early-to-mid 2027.

Are you excited for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3? Tell us in the comments down below!