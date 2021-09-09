‘Blue Period’ Anime Reportedly Coming to Netflix Weekly from October 2021

For the first time in its history, Netflix is going to be releasing episodes of a brand new anime on a weekly basis. Anime fans can rejoice that Blue Period will not be taken to Netflix Jail and can look forward to episodes on a weekly basis starting in October 2021.

Blue Period is an upcoming internationally licensed Netlfix Original anime series, and the adaptation of the manga Burū Piriodo by Japanese author Tsubasa Yamaguchi.

Seven Arcs is the studio behind the animation of Blue Period, with Katsuya Asano as the director, and Koji Masunari as general manager.

When is the Netflix release date for Blue Period season 1?

First of all, the anime will have an advanced debut on Netflix Japan on September 25th, 2021. The anime will then premiere on MBS, TBS, and a further 26 affiliate Japanese broadcast networks on October 1st, 2021.

As a part of the Super Animeism programming block, Blue Period will air on BS Asahi on October 3rd, 2021, and then on AT-X on October 7th, 2021.

Blue Period will then finally debut on Netflix globally outside of Japan on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 and will begin airing episodes on a weekly basis.

Blue Period escapes Netflix jail

Blue Period will mark a significant point in Netflix’s history with anime by becoming the first such series to escape “Netflix Jail.”

For better or worse Netlfix has been guilty of licensing popular anime series such as Beastars and The Seven Deadly Sins but leaving an extensive period of time between the Japanese broadcast and the Netflix release date.

By giving Blue Period a weekly release it finally looks like Netflix is willing to begin releasing anime on a weekly basis.

Will an English dub be available for Blue Period upon release?

An English dub won’t be available during Blue Period’s weekly run on Netflix, and instead, some subscribers will have to settle for English subtitles.

However, it’s more than likely that an English dub will become available eventually but this could take several months.

Who are the Japanese voice actors of Blue Period?

We have the full cast list for the Japanese dub of Blue Period:

Hiromu Mineta as Yatora Yaguchi

Yumiri Hanamori as Ryuji Ayukawa

Daiki Yamashita as Yotasuke Takahashi

Kengo Kawanishi as Haruka Hashida

Yume Miyamoto as Maki Kuwana

Masaya Fukunishi as Sumida

Shin’ichirō Kamio as Koigakubo

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Utashima

Mayu Aoyagi as Maru Mori

Fumi Hirano as Masako Saeki

Yuki Kazu as Mayu Oba

Emiri Suyama as Sae Okada

Taishi Murata as Takuro Ishii

Saori Ōnishi as Hanako Sakuraba

Mika Hiratsuka as Umino

Ikumi Hasegawa as Shirai

Yuna Nemoto as Shirota

Aoi Koga as Yamamoto

What is the plot of Blue Period?

The synopsis below has been taken from the licensed manga on which the anime is based:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

What is the episode count for Blue Period season 1?

At the time of writing it’s still unconfirmed how many episodes of Blue Period will air in the first season.

A typical anime season has an episode count between 12 to 24 episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Blue Period on Netflix? let us know in the comments below!