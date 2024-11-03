Netflix News and Previews Outer Banks

New ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer and Photos Drop at Poguelandia

No early Outer Banks season 5 renewal order, though.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Outer Banks Season Part New First Looks Trailer Ahead Of Release

Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

We’re just five days from getting our second batch of episodes of Outer Banks on Netflix, and until today, the streamer has been a little stingy regarding any reveals, whether first looks or trailers. That all changes with seven new stills from the back half of season 4, plus a brand new 2-minute trailer.

For those unaware, Poguelandia is Netflix’s big bash celebrating the show on the Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles. They’ve done it for a few years in a row, and this year, tickets were sold out completely well ahead of the event taking place in the evening of November 2nd. In attendance at the event are Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo, among others. 

All of us who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets or be invited have been treated to new assets for Outer Banks season 4, part 2. The trailer kicks off with a quick recap of the seasons events thus far and gives us of the high-octane action we can expect in the second half with chases, gun fights and a Morrocon “vacay” on the cards for the Pogues. 

The trailer features the song “Us Against the World” by Jungle (best known for hits like Busy Earnin’ and Problemz), headlining the concert shortly after the big reveals for season 4 part 2. 

Episode titles for the second half of Outer Banks season 4 includes:

  • Decision Day
  • Mothers and Fathers
  • The Blue Crown
  • The Storm
  • The Town Council

Unlike some recent Poguelandia events, Netflix hasn’t announced an early renewal for Outer Banks at this time. While viewership and past comments from the creators certainly hint at a season 5 coming down the tracks, it’s not been greenlit yet. 

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 406 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. (L to R) Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner in episode 409 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Tony Crane as Groff in episode 408 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 407 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. (L to R) Austin North as Topper, Mia Challis as Ruthie in episode 406 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. Drew Starkey as Rafe in episode 410 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outerbanks Unit Rc

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 410 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Are you looking forward to Outer Banks season 4, part 2? Let us know in the comments, and you can catch all five new episodes on November 7th, 2024, at 12:01 am PT. 

More on Outer Banks


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

When Will 'Here' Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Stream on Netflix? Article Teaser Photo

When Will 'Here' Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Stream on Netflix?
When Will 'Outlander' Season 7 be on Netflix? Full Release Schedule Article Teaser Photo

When Will 'Outlander' Season 7 be on Netflix? Full Release Schedule
Australian Comedy Series 'Upper Middle Bogan' To Stream on Netflix US Article Teaser Photo

Australian Comedy Series 'Upper Middle Bogan' To Stream on Netflix US
'Gundam' Live Action Movie Not Moving Forward at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'Gundam' Live Action Movie Not Moving Forward at Netflix