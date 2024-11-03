New ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer and Photos Drop at Poguelandia

We’re just five days from getting our second batch of episodes of Outer Banks on Netflix, and until today, the streamer has been a little stingy regarding any reveals, whether first looks or trailers. That all changes with seven new stills from the back half of season 4, plus a brand new 2-minute trailer.

For those unaware, Poguelandia is Netflix’s big bash celebrating the show on the Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles. They’ve done it for a few years in a row, and this year, tickets were sold out completely well ahead of the event taking place in the evening of November 2nd. In attendance at the event are Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo, among others.

All of us who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets or be invited have been treated to new assets for Outer Banks season 4, part 2. The trailer kicks off with a quick recap of the seasons events thus far and gives us of the high-octane action we can expect in the second half with chases, gun fights and a Morrocon “vacay” on the cards for the Pogues.

The trailer features the song “Us Against the World” by Jungle (best known for hits like Busy Earnin’ and Problemz), headlining the concert shortly after the big reveals for season 4 part 2.

Episode titles for the second half of Outer Banks season 4 includes:

Decision Day

Mothers and Fathers

The Blue Crown

The Storm

The Town Council

Unlike some recent Poguelandia events, Netflix hasn’t announced an early renewal for Outer Banks at this time. While viewership and past comments from the creators certainly hint at a season 5 coming down the tracks, it’s not been greenlit yet.

Are you looking forward to Outer Banks season 4, part 2? Let us know in the comments, and you can catch all five new episodes on November 7th, 2024, at 12:01 am PT.